Jorge Jesus is having a spectacular season in which Al-Hilal secures its 19th national title





Riyadh: A football fan zone in Riyadh built entirely from recycled plastic pallets is a world first in sustainability, say its backers. Led by Saudi Arabian Logistics, the eco-friendly project in the capital Laysen Valley will provide football fans with a dynamic environment to watch Roshn Saudi League matches. With a capacity of over 250 seats, the fan zone will offer action-packed viewing of the last five matches of the competition, ahead of the coronation of the champion. Each recycled plastic pallet used in the construction of the fan zones has been repurposed to create a seating layout that promotes interaction between football fans. SAL designed the project with Saudi Arabia's ambitious sustainability goals in mind, including combating plastic pollution and promoting a circular economy. SAL Managing Director and CEO Faisal Albedah told Arab News about the inspiration behind the fan zone. Our commitment at SAL to sustainability and creativity was the impetus for the construction of the first-ever fan zone made entirely of plastic pallets, used daily at our 18 stations across the Kingdom, in partnership with the Oil Sustainability Program, he said. . The company wanted to play a role in tackling environmental issues and combating deforestation by demonstrating the usefulness of recycled materials, he added. As the logistics sponsor of the Saudi Pro League, SAL has also pledged to unite communities through the shared joy of football. Mohammed Al-Tayyar, program director at the OSP, emphasized the importance of plastic pallets for environmental sustainability and economic efficiency. From an environmental perspective, the material is recyclable and time and resource efficient, as they are both sustainable and eliminate the need to cut down trees to manufacture wooden pallets, he told Arab News. Plastic pallets last longer than their alternatives and can be reused more than 250 times, leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions, he added. The launch of the Fan Zone marks a significant milestone in Riyadh's sports landscape and signals a shift towards sustainable approaches to fan engagement. As spectators gather in Laysen Valley to witness the climax of the Roshn Saudi League, they will not only participate in the thrill of competitive football but also champion the cause of environmental sustainability. Since the opening of the fan zone, the response from spectators has been overwhelmingly positive, Al-Bedah said. There were over 200 attendees at our first event, cheering on both teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. This encouraging response confirms the effectiveness of our strategy and motivates us to expand and continue on the path to bringing more breakthrough initiatives to market. Al-Tayyar said the Oil Sustainability Program plans to replicate the success of the fan zone in other industries. We aim to find, replicate and change sustainable solutions for transportation, materials and utilities to meet global needs, he added. As the final matches of the Roshn Saudi League get underway, spectators in the fan zone hope that history can be made not only on the pitch, but also in terms of sustainable sports infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.pk/node/2508821/saudi-sport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos