Unbeaten Bancroft century moves Gloucestershire closer to victory | News





Unbeaten Bancroft century moves Gloucestershire closer to victory May 12, 2024 Cameron Bancroft compiled an unbeaten century, his first since returning to Gloucestershire, to send the visitors into position for a final day win against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road. The Australian opener, now in his second stint with the West Country side, hit 130 not out, to support Gloucestershire's second innings total of 319 for five declared – an overall lead of 557. That boosted his side's prospects of a first Vitality County Championship win since the 2022 season, with nearly four and a half sessions seeing him dismiss Northamptonshire for a second time. But Gloucestershire encountered stiff resistance from Emilio Gay, who registered 74 – his second successive half-century – and shared a 106 partnership with Luke Procter (45 not out) as the hosts closed at 144 for two. Gloucestershire were already 315 ahead when play resumed and began to extend that advantage, but all the home needles found some degree of movement from one end, with Liam Patterson-White bowling unchanged from the other. The left-arm spinner, on short-term loan from Nottinghamshire, collected all three wickets to fall in the morning session – the first with a delivery that came out viciously from the rough and saw Ben Charlesworth bowl one short of his 50. Patterson-White claimed his 100th career first-class wicket when Ollie Price was leg before offering no shot, but first-innings centurion Miles Hammond provided some impetus, beating the spinner four times and driving another boundary over point to cut. Hammond's stop-start knock of 28 was ended when he danced down the track towards Patterson-White and misjudged the run, allowing Lewis McManus to remove the bails. But Bancroft – despite seeing several Ben Sanderson deliveries whiz past his outside edge – continued to make steady progress, while James Bracey quickly unveiled the reverse sweep to good effect against Patterson-White as the visitors' total passed 200. Bracey reached 34 with a run-a-ball before holed out to mid-off against George Scrimshaw, but Graeme van Buuren kept the visitors' momentum going and put the Seamer over long leg for six. That was the first of four maximums for the Gloucestershire captain, whose vibrant innings of 67 from 57 balls dominated his stand of 118 with Bancroft and eventually saw Siddarth Kaul fire into the gloves of McManus to make the statement. With Northamptonshire facing a nominal target of 558, Gay strode into the middle with a pair – and the left-hander almost succumbed again without a run to his name, clipping Ajeet Singh Dale to square leg where Zafar Gohar, who was above his head stretched out, couldn't cling. Gay again survived with a difficult low return chance to Singh Dale soon afterwards, but the paceman did make the breakthrough, putting one around the wicket to trap Ricardo Vasconcelos lbw. Gay, however, unleashed a series of attacking blows, driving Zafar to the rope either side of the tea break, although there was another close call when he lunged at Marchant de Lange and made a mistake just over halfway. The opener's luck finally ran out late in the day when, after hitting De Lange off the back foot just for four, he guided the next ball into the hands of Midwicket, but nightwatchman Scrimshaw helped Procter get their side through the stumps to guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gloscricket.co.uk/news/unbeaten-bancroft-century-edges-gloucestershire-closer-to-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos