EA College Football 25 leak confirmed along with new release information





EACF25 Credit: EA It's starting to feel real. The cover for the Deluxe Edition of EA College Football 25 was leaked on Saturday, May 11, and EA confirmed hours later that it was authentic. While the news may have leaked a little earlier than EA wanted, the excitement generated by the cover and a screenshot proves how big the game's release will be. Look at the cover and screenshot the PlayStation store wrongly shared. EACF25 Credit: EA < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> EA College Football 25 Credit: EA Sports Both were removed, but multiple outlets confiscated them before removing them. According to EA, this is just one of three covers. The other two covers can focus on players, coaches, fans or conferences. One of the covers is a Standard Edition, while the other may be a Collector's Edition. I predicted that EA would release a Collector's Edition to celebrate and further monetize its return to the college football field. The unmistakable message on the cover of the Deluxe Edition emphasizes the presence of real players. Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Travis Hunter will get the most advance attention. However, it is easy to pick out Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins. One notable omission is Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. He is considered one of the top three quarterbacks in college football and one of the most popular players. Perhaps he will be featured in some other form of game promotion. We have yet to see which current players and past legends will be featured in Ultimate Team. Ultimate Team plays an important role in the existence of EA College Football 25 as it has become the driving force in Madden. The screenshot of what appears to show the Notre Dame Fighting Irish making their way onto the field highlights the participation and signature spectacle of the Golden Domers. An official reveal for EA College Football 25 is coming on May 16, according to an official countdown clock posted on the game's official website. While a deep dive into each feature might not come until a week or so after the official reveal, I do expect to know the primary feature set, roster information, some gameplay improvements, and how it will differ from Madden 25. Let's not forget that the Madden reveal will likely follow EA College Football 25. EA also opened the sign-up forms for the beta online on May 11, indicating that new information is becoming available. If both EA American football games are positively received, this could mean a banner year for the publisher/developer. The presence of both games, especially if they are good, will enhance the real football season for many fans. More coverage is expected for EACF 25 and Madden in the coming weeks as we approach EA's full takeover of American Football. There are indications that the games may be connected and powered by an always-on concept.

