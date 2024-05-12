Connor Bedard has a strong presence in the NHL at the 2024 Men's Hockey World Cup

Connor Bedard has scored four goals in his first two games with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World … [+] Championship. (Photo by Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Getty Images

With the international hockey calendar about to get back to business, some big names are heating up at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are expected to participate in the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy. That twelve-year gap has left many of today's top players waiting for their first chance to play for their country at that event.

The NHL has also announced plans to set the stage for Olympic competition with the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. In lieu of the 2025 All-Star Game, players from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will compete against face each other in a seven-match tournament over nine days, played in one Canadian and one American city.

As general manager of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympic Games, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin made it abundantly clear that American players who were available and wanted to be considered for roster spots at the upcoming prestige events should strongly consider accepting them their invitations to this year's world championships, which run through May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic.

In Europe, the world championship is the most important hockey event of the year. Top European NHLers regularly agree to represent their countries, even those participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but whose NHL teams are eliminated.

For the most part, North American players are showing less enthusiasm. And the recent disruption to the international agenda due to the pandemic has made recruitment even more difficult in recent years.

Now players have a strong incentive to say yes and the World Cup rosters reflect that.

Team Canada is led by John Tavares, the 33-year-old captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who has advanced past the first round of the playoffs only twice in his 15-year NHL career. His three previous world championship appearances all came early, in 2010, 2011 and 2012. That paved the way for a spot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where Tavares won a gold medal but suffered a knee injury during the tournament. leaving him out for the remainder of that NHL season.

Tavares' decision to join Team Canada after the Leafs Round 1 elimination last Saturday suggests he would love a chance to have the full Olympic experience in 2026. He made his debut on Sunday, providing an assist in Canada's 4-1 win over Denmark. .

Tavares, born in 1990 and drafted first overall in 2009, is the oldest player on a Canadian team who is young. Even after cutting 17-year-old Macklin Celebrini and 19-year-old Adam Fantilli, the Canadian roster still features 12 players born in the 2000s, including 2022 first overall pick and 2024 draft headliner Owen Power. Connor Bedard.

Still 18 until July, Bedard finished his first NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks with 22 goals and 61 points, both tops among all rookies, even though he missed 14 games with a broken jaw. Returning to action in mid-February, Bedard played the rest of the year with a protective fishbowl over his face.

Now, with Canada, he's back to normal sights.

At lower levels, Bedard was a monster when he wore the maple leaf. He has a gold medal from the 2021 Under-18 tournament and two more world junior championships after playing the U-20 tournament as a minor both times. At 18, he was in the NHL. Incredibly, he is still eligible until 2025.

All told, Bedard scored 30 goals in 27 matches in two U18s, two full world juniors and the world junior tournament which was canceled after four days in December 2021.

In Prague, during his first appearance at senior level, he starts even better. After two games, he leads all players with four goals, and was named Canada's best player in Saturday's tournament-opening 4-2 win over Great Britain.

In two days, Bedard has already made his case to earn serious consideration in what will be a highly competitive selection process for Team Canada in 2025 and 2026.

The No. 1 job in netminding for the Canadians is also wide open at a time when the Americans, Russians and Swedes top the NHL goaltending rankings. After posting a .913 save percentage, which is his best since his Stanley Cup-winning rookie year in 2018-19, Jordan Binnington has chosen to make his case for a spot by suiting up for Canada in Prague.

Now 30, Binnington has just one Team Canada appearance on his resume, playing 35 minutes as a backup to Malcolm Subban at the 2013 World Juniors. Until his competition for Canada's starting role at the Olympics Playing will include Adin Hill and Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights and even his partner with the St. Louis Blues, Joel Hofer, who will also be with him at Worlds.

For the Americans, Vezina Trophy finalists Connor Hellebuyck and Thatcher Demko will be the frontrunners for starting goaltender, while Jeremy Swaymans' case grows stronger with every playoff game he starts for the Boston Bruins.

During their group stage matches at the world championship in Ostrava, the Americans will lean on journeymen Alex Lyon of the Detroit Red Wings and Alex Nedeljkovic of the Pittsburgh Penguins, both of whom had strong seasons. Trey Augustine, the 2024 world junior gold medalist, rounds out the pack.

The American leadership group is led by Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who wore the C in his first appearance in the men's world at the age of 24. He won gold as captain of the U.S. U-18 team in 2017, then bronze at the world juniors in 2018.

The American leadership group is led by Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who wore the C in his first appearance in the men's world at the age of 24. He won gold as captain of the U.S. U-18 team in 2017, then bronze at the world juniors in 2018.

Team USA has three alternate captains. Brock Nelson, 32, is coming off his third straight season with at least 30 goals with the New York Islanders, while former Columbus Blue Jackets defensive partners Zach Werenski and Seth Jones, now with the Chicago Blackhawks, also each wear an A.

The American squad has a strong veteran presence, including a player born in the 1980s, 36-year-old defender Jeff Petry. He played at three previous world championships between 2012 and 2014 but has never been on an Olympic team.

Other veterans include Kevin Hayes of the St. Louis Blues and Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets, while players from the 2000s include 2019 draft stars Trevor Zegras, Matt Boldy and Cole Caufield, along with a trio of promising young defenders in Jake. Sanderson, Luke Hughes and Alex Vlasic. The youngest of all are the three attackers who won junior world gold in 2024: Will Smith, Ryan Leonard and Gavin Brindley.

During the first three days of action at the world championship, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland led the way with two regular wins each in group play. The United States is 1-1, dropping a 5-2 decision to a stacked Swedish team on Friday before rebounding with a 6-1 victory over Germany on Saturday.

Next up, the Americans will face Slovakia on Monday (10:20 a.m. ET), while Bedard and the Canadians will take on Austria on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. ET.