A DAY FULL OF SPORTS, CULTURE AND EMOTION TO MARK THE RETURN OF THE FLAME TO THE BOUCHES-DU-RHNE REGION





A nod to one of the relay sponsors The morning started with the passing of the Olympic Torch in front of the Coca-Cola factory in Pennes-Mirabeau, to thank the employees of one of the sponsors of the Olympic Torch Relays. To mark the occasion, 24 employees took part in a team relay and a mini village was set up to celebrate the event. From the shores of the Mediterranean to the gateway to the Camargue The day continued close to the coast of Cassis. Twenty individual torchbearers took the relay along the harbour, beneath the high cliffs that dominate the coastline. Among these torchbearers, one even carried the Olympic Torch on a paddleboard over a distance of 200 meters, from the Calanque de Port-Miou to the port. The Olympic Torch then set sail for Miramas and in particular the stadium, known for its water sports activities, before heading to Aix-en-Provence. After a walk through the city center it reached the famous Cours Mirabeau and the fresher atmosphere around the Rotonde Fountain. The convoy also traveled to Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhone. This town, which the regional council wanted to highlight, marks the entrance to the Camargue and its breathtaking panoramas. The day continued on the way to Istres, Eygalieres and the famous Saint-Sixt Chapel, before returning to Arles. As the largest municipality in France – seven times the size of Paris – the route promised to be sporty. It was also sporting as it was the venue for a relay event organized by the French Volleyball Federation to promote the federation's 200,000 members throughout France. Former French national coach Laurent Tillie and former international Karine Salinas were the two captains of this collective relay. Place of honor for inclusivity and culture Arles offered a culturally rich event as the Olympic Torch passed through the Musee departmental Arles Antiques Antiquity Museum, the museum dedicated to Van Gogh and then the museum dedicated to the history of the city (Musee Arlatan). It was also taken to the ancient theater, the arenas and in front of the impressive Tour Luma Tower. The festivities took place a little further away, on the Quai Lamartine, overlooking the Rhône. A number of events were planned for the occasion, including a performance by typical Provencal dancers from Arles, and another performance by a group of 28 dancers from 16 different nationalities, reflecting the diversity promoted by the Olympic Games. Former professional footballer Djibril Cisse, who has won 41 caps for the French national team and is now a DJ, set the stage for the festivities with a set that thrilled spectators on the dock. Nicky Doll, one of France's most popular drag queens, was on the roads of Arles today. The Drag Race France host, who puts his energy into building a more inclusive society and promotes France internationally in the world's most renowned drag competitions, was able to carry the Olympic torch back to their home territory of Bouches-du-Rhone. Parasport was once again in the spotlight, as part of the Paris 2024 vision to open the Olympic torch relay to athletes and para-athletes. In their ranks on Saturday were Eric Dargent, who created a prosthesis that allowed him to become vice-champion of the world in parasport surfing, Romain Pecker-Goubin, a parasport boxer who founded an association that wanted to use sport as a means to rebuild and progress, as well as Emma Reymond, a member of the French badminton team for the hearing impaired, and Nicolas Savant, who plays para-table tennis. The final torchbearer of the day was Stephanie Mariage. The Villers-Semeuse resident is a major parasport table tennis champion who has won four medals at the Paralympic Games, including two gold medals. Tomorrow, the Olympic Torch will continue its journey along the shores of the Mediterranean, but a little further west, with a unique stage on the menu, with a triptych between three cities of character: Millau, Sete and Montpellier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/a-day-of-sport-culture-and-emotion-to-mark-the-return-of-the-flame-to-the-bouches-du-rhone-region The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos