Women's golf wins the national invitational golf championship





MARICOPA, Ariz. In the first postseason tournament in program history, Rutgers women's golf came out big, winning the team title at the National Golf Invitational Championship in Arizona this weekend. The Scarlet Knights trailed UNC Wilmington by one stroke entering the final round, but the team rallied and put together a strong final round to win the event by three strokes. Round 3 Sunday May 12

Weather: sunny, temperatures mid 80s, wind force 5-25 In the first postseason tournament in program history, Rutgers women's golf came out big, winning the team title at the National Golf Invitational Championship in Arizona this weekend. The Scarlet Knights trailed UNC Wilmington by one stroke entering the final round, but the team rallied and put together a strong final round to win the event by three strokes. Leigh Devine again led the charge for RU, firing an even-par 72 to finish in fourth place. She helped the Scarlet Knights secure the team title with four consecutive birdies on the back nine and carded seven birdies on the day. Lorraine Rossettin shot a 1-over 73 to secure a spot in the top 10 and finish in a tie for seventh place. She had three consecutive birdies on the front nine and collected four on the day. Emily James also finished in a tie for seventh place, capping off a strong week to close out her freshman campaign. Her effort was aided by birdies at Nos. 11 and 14. Lucrezia Rossettin had a consistent week, finishing just outside the top-10, finishing the event in 11th place after shooting 2-over 74 in the final round. Round 2 Saturday May 11

Weather: sunny, temperatures mid 80s, wind force 5-10 Leigh Devine continues to follow RU individually, as she is in sixth place after two rounds. She carded four more birdies, including back-to-back on Nos. 12 and 13. Emily James added two more birdies on his way to a 3-over 75 and is still tied for eighth with one round remaining. Lorena and Lucrezia Rossettin Once again they matched each other and each shot a 1-over 73. They each carded a pair of birdies and 13 pars and are tied for 11th. “My short game was very effective today and kept me in the round,” Lucrezia Rossettin said. “We are ready to come back tomorrow and fight hard in the last round.” Crystal Li to replace Rikke Nordvik and shot a 3-over 75 with three birdies to move into 49th place. Round 1 Friday May 10

Weather: sunny, temperatures mid 80s, wind force 5-10 Leigh Devine started off strong on Friday, picking up a pair of birdies on the front nine to finish 2 under par. She finished with four birdies in her round and shot a 1-under 71 and is two strokes behind the lead. Emily James had the best round of her young career, shooting a career-low, 1-under 71, to join Devine in a tie for fourth. “My ball was solid today and I felt very confident I could putt within 10 feet,” James said. “The greens roll well and you can make a lot of putts if you start the ball on the right line. We are excited about the opportunity to improve our game tomorrow in the second round.” Lorena and Lucrezia Rossettin each shot a 2-over 74 in their opening rounds to finish the first day tied for 15th. They each carded four birdies to highlight their day on the course. Rikke Nordvik finished the individual game with a 6-over 78 and is tied for 32nd place. 2024 National Invitational Golf Championship: Final Results May 9-12

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club (Maricopa, Ariz.)

By 72 | 6,295 meters

Format: 5 counts 4 with changes

Field: Rutgers, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Santa Clara, UNC Wilmington, USC Upstate Rutgers UniversityWomen's Golf /// Piscataway, NJ -RU-

