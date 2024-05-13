Cricket folding electric wheelchair





Introducing the brand new electric cricket wheelchair: stylish, agile and incredibly portable. Made with a 100% carbon fiber frame, the Cricket is both strong and lightweight. It weighs just 33kg*, making traveling effortless. The sleek, sporty design makes it perfect for indoor and outdoor navigation, whether you're sightseeing, shopping or dining. The spacious, padded seat cushion and durable mesh backrest provide long-lasting comfort and follow the natural curves of your body. The Cricket features a beautifully designed joystick that simplifies everyday tasks such as driving to a table or maneuvering through doorways. With an impressive turning circle of 22°, it offers excellent manoeuvrability. Despite its lightweight construction, the Cricket makes no compromises on performance. It has a load capacity of 300 kg, a maximum speed of 6 km/h and a range of up to 15 km on airline-approved 12 AH 24V lithium-ion batteries. Convenience is key with the Cricket, which offers outboard charging and folds effortlessly for easy transport. Whether you're on the go or enjoy an active lifestyle, the Cricket delivers exceptional performance and portability. Here are detailed specifications for this model: Load capacity: 300 pounds.

300 pounds. Drive wheels: Rear end

Rear end Maximum speed: 3.7 km/h

3.7 km/h Operating range: 15.3 miles

15.3 miles Ground clearance: 2.6″

2.6″ Turning radius: 22″

22″ Batteries: 12 Ah 24 V lithium-ion, 3.8 lbs.

12 Ah 24 V lithium-ion, 3.8 lbs. Colour: Black carbon fiber

Black carbon fiber Freewheel mode: Yes

Yes Electronic speed control: Yes

Yes Electromechanical brakes: Yes

Yes Charger: Outside board

Outside board Controller: 35 amps

35 amps Dimensions: Length 36.6″, Width 22.25″, Height (ground to top of backrest) 36.5″, Ground to top of seat 19.3″

Length 36.6″, Width 22.25″, Height (ground to top of backrest) 36.5″, Ground to top of seat 19.3″ Unit weight: Assembled 39.3 lbs., minus parts 33.2 lbs.

Assembled 39.3 lbs., minus parts 33.2 lbs. Tyres: Flat-free, drive wheels (rear) 8.5″, swivel wheels (front) 7″, anti-tip rear wheels 1.6″

Flat-free, drive wheels (rear) 8.5″, swivel wheels (front) 7″, anti-tip rear wheels 1.6″ Standard seat: Back height – without headrest 19.3, width x depth 17.3 x 16.5, color black

Back height – without headrest 19.3, width x depth 17.3 x 16.5, color black Footrest: Yes

Yes Guarantee: Frame 5 years, drivetrain 13 months, electronics 13 months, batteries 12 months

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritewaymobility.com/products/cricket-folding-power-wheelchair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos