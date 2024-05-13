Sports
How much will the changes in college football rules affect Auburn?
There are two rule changes that will impact Auburn and every other college football program.
There is a two-minute warning for the 2024 college football season. There will also be helmet communication for one player on the field. Let's discuss each beginning with the two-minute warning.
First, it's an extra timeout. When a team falls behind late in a game, that new two-minute warning rule could mean the difference between winning and losing. Think of the number of college football games that will come down to the last few seconds.
Then, the extra time lapse gives coaches and players more time to discuss strategy. Changing a play call, but also replacing new players in the line-up and the formation packages that are changed, are possible.
As for coaches using audio to communicate with a quarterback, that new way of communicating will help alleviate the sign stealing that Michigan and many other teams would use. It is also a faster way to send the necessary information to the players on the field.
Similar to the two-minute warning, a quarterback wearing a helmet to hear calls can be much faster on the final drive of the game. Think of it this way.
As an Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne drives the Tigers for the winning score during a road game, the sooner the play call is given to the quarterback the better. It might even be the reason the Tigers have one more play before attempting a game-winning field goal.
College Football will add two new rule changes that will impact every college football program and both should go towards improving the game.
