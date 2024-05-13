Sports
Jack Petchey champion crowned on big day in London
Eight new champions were crowned at the Jack Petchey Foundation Schools Table Tennis individual finals.
The selection of London talent was on display as players who had qualified from five London areas and Essex competed in four age groups on the University of East London's SportsDock.
Emily Glazebrook and Ron Mills, from the Jack Petchey Foundation, and Ray James, director of Table Tennis England, were on hand to offer encouragement and congratulations.
Girls under 11 years old
Adhuna Das of Stanway Fiveways Primary (Essex) was the champion, beating Sophie Howe of Fox Primary School (London Central) in four games (11-8, 11-2, 7-11, 11-5).
The bronze medals went to Howes classmate Anaiyah Tan, who was defeated 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-7) by Das in the semi-finals, and Tejasri Narula of Tubbenden Primary School (London South), who was defeated 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3) by Howe.
Boys under 11 years old
St Edwards Catholic primary school pupil Zaid Aldilimi, who won the same category at the Butterfly Schools individual finals last month, is the champion.
Aldilimi, who qualified from London Central, defeated Nikolas Karavas of Fox Primary 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7) in the final, having previously won 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11 -5) in the semi-finals, against Leo Sahmurov, also from Fox Primary.
The other bronze medalist was Billy Andrews from Brentwood School in Essex, who was defeated 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-9) by Karavas in the semi-final.
Girls under 13 years old
Eunice Lok Yiu Lam of Surbiton High School (London South) survived a tough semi-final to advance and win the gold medal.
She saw opponent Alena Bondar, from Overton Grange School (also London South) come back from 2-0 down to force a decider, but Lam held her nerve to win the fifth game 11-9 and a 3- 2 (11-3) to complete. , 11-6, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9) victory.
The final was easier in comparison as Lam claimed a 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-5) win over Nour Alamine of St Marylebone CE School (London Central).
In the other semi-final, Alamine defeated Zoe Gonpot of Greig City Academy (London North) 3-1 (11-5, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8) to set up the final against Lam.
Boys under 13 years old
Aarav Parihar from Chigwell School in Essex won a thrilling three-match match against Teagan Khazal (St Georges Catholic School, London Central) to take the title.
Parihar conceded a total of four game points in the third and saw a match point saved before winning 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 14-12).
Parihar advanced to a fifth match in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, first defeating Hon Tak Wong of Royal Russell School (London South) 3-2 (11-1, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11 -5) and then Parsia Ahsani of St Marys & St Johns (London North) 3-2 (11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9).
Ahsani himself won an exciting quarter-final with 3-2 (11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9) against Nishil Shah (Nower Hill High School, London West).
In addition to Ahsani, a bronze medal went to Charlton Ngitngit of Greenshaw High School (London South), who was defeated 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5) by Khazal in the semi-finals. finals.
Girls under 16 years old
Luna Archard of St Georges Catholic School (London Central) won a close-three game final against Evie Knaapen (Greensward Academy, Essex) 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 to win the title.
The bronze medals went to Melisha Anthony of Philip Morant School & College (Essex), who was defeated 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-7) by Archard and Emily Ngo of Charter Bermondsey (London Central), they fell 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 12-10) to Knaapen.
Knaapen struggled to get through her quarter-final against Kelly Ng and won 3-2 (7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 5-11, 11-2).
Boys under 16 years old
The final gold medal of the day went to Angad Saggu, who defeated Janak Shah in the final.
The score was 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7) for Saggu, from Nishkam West London, against his opponent from Nower Hill High School (London West).
In the semi-finals, Shah defeated Philipp Snell (Marylebone Boys School, London Central) in three close games (11-9, 11-9, 11-8).
Meanwhile, Saggu defeated Aiden Lees of Westcliff High School for Boys (Essex) 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4).
Girls under 19 years old
The round-robin event was won by Jadeine Augustin from St Georges Catholic School (London Central), who won all five of her matches.
The closest came against Alesha Ellis-Austin of Writtle College, Essex, who came back from 2-0 down to force a decider, but Augustin finished the match 3-2 (11-7, 11-2, 2-11 , 9-11, 11-8).
Ellis Austin finished in second place after winning her four other matches, while bronze went to Jennifer Nguyen (Addey & Stanhope, London East) with three wins, including a 3-2 (11-6, 5-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3) victory over Kaylee Ho.
With Ho, Raeesah Hussain and Fatmata Kamara all finishing on one win, the countdown was necessary to determine the other bronze medalist, with the verdict going to Hussain, from Morpeth School (London South).
Boys under 19 years old
Harry Chivers from King Edward VI Grammar School (Essex) defeated Shing Him Yuen from Wallington County Grammar (London South) to take the gold.
The score was 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-7) in favor of Chivers.
Chivers came through his semi-final against Ewan Sharp (Morpeth School, London East) in four games (11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6), while it was three in the other semi-final when Yuen Mason defeated. Neil (Harris Invictus, London South) 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.
There was a great match in the quarter-final as Neil eventually defeated Nfa Mahdi Corneh of Ernest Bevin Academy (London Central) 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 9-11, 12-10).
