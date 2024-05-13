Eagles close series with win on Senior Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. – It was Senior Day for Florida Gulf Coast University baseball, but in many ways it was a throwback weekend.

Justin Henschel worked seven scoreless innings and Lucas Hartman was perfect in the last two as the Eagles defeated Eastern Kentucky University 5-0 at Swanson Stadium on Sunday afternoon to clinch a spot in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament ahead of FGCU.

Through the 25 innings played in the series, FGCU (25-24, 17-10) allowed just three runs in the series, only two of which were earned. The Green and Blue allowed twelve hits in that period and only seven walks in the series.

“It's been a long time,” FGCU head coach Dave Tollett said. “That's the way we pitched here at FGCU. It's so good to see. It took a while for us to figure it out. Some guys have worked their way back into it, which is all part of it. But that's quite a good weekend on the hill.”

Runs were of the utmost importance in the game. Although Swanson Stadium is normally a windy park, there was hardly any wind in the air as fly balls that threatened to leave the park during the first two games instead died lazily in the outfield.

That didn't stop the Eagles from finding a way to send balls down the field, with two freshmen on Senior Day. After Mac Moise this year for the 29th time, Evan Dempsey connected on a 2-0 pitch to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

In the third, a wild sequence of events led to a homer Charles Davalan . On the first pitch of his at-bat, Davalan sent a towering drive down the line to right that went out for a solo homer; however, the umpires conferred and Davalan was taken from the dugout and back to the plate as the result was changed to a foul ball. Undeterred, Davalan came back to the plate to resume his plate appearance. This time he would make a deep drive to the right, clearing the fence nearly 40 feet to the left of the foul pole. The freshman's eighth home run of the year made it 3-0 for the Eagles.

“They are two great players,” Coach Tollett said of the two freshmen. “Those were two really big hits, and we needed them. We haven't been swinging the bat well the last two days, so it was important to have two freshmen get ahead and let our pitching and defense do the rest.”

That would be more than enough for Henschel. He would need just 79 pitches to get through seven innings of work. Henschel walked one and struck out four, while allowing just three hits to the Colonels.

The Eagles would provide Henschel with two runs as a parting gift in the bottom of the seventh inning. With men on second and third, Moise hit a ground ball to third. The roll over the diamond would go astray, causing this to happen Robert Moya and Davalan came home to score, making the score 5-0.

From there, Hartman would get the final six outs in the non-save situation, closing the door on the series for FGCU.

With a spot in the conference tournament secured, the Eagles can focus on winning the regular season to clinch the top seed, or continue to improve their RPI enough to secure a spot in Pool A of the tournament set. Their next chance to improve on those rankings comes next Tuesday, when Florida Atlantic visits to close out Swanson Stadium for the season. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m