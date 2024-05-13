Camila Giorgi responds after reportedly fleeing the country amid a tax investigation ahead of her tennis retirement

WTA champion Camila Giorgi quit tennis after fleeing her native Italy when she and her family learned they were the subject of a tax investigation, a report said.

The 32-year-old shocked fans when, without making a personal announcement, her name suddenly appeared on an official list of retired players published by the anti-doping agency last week.

Only now has Giorgi broken her silence in the wake of the claims against her.

Newsletters: our top sports news directly in your inbox. Subscribe now

Italy's top sports newspaper La Gazetto dello Sport reported that the Guardia di Finanza, the country's top police force for financial crime, is investigating her tax affairs.

Giorgi, parents Sergio and Claudia and brothers Leandro and Amadeus have holes in tax returns that were never filed, the report alleges, citing investigations by the Florence Public Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities believe Giorgi has already left Europe and is in the United States.

The true story behind Novak Djokovic's water bottle incident emerges 3 minutes reading Rafael Nadal makes sad health admission: impossible 2 minutes reading

The exact timing of her moves is unclear as Giorgi's last match before retirement took place in the US at the Miami Open in March.

But the report was followed by Giorgi stating that her Instagram posts were the only messages that could be trusted for truthful information.

To my dear fans: I am happy to formally announce that I am retiring from my tennis career, she wrote.

I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the wonderful memories.

There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to providing more information about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. It's a joy to share my life with you, and let's continue this journey together.

With much love, Camila.

The saga also came with the former world number 26 reportedly facing an initial court hearing over alleged fake COVID vaccines.

Giorgi had hit the news just before the 2023 Australian Open when an Italian doctor claimed that the tennis player had not been vaccinated against COVID and had started looking for forged documents.

The accusation suggested Giorgi had ignored vaccination laws to enter Australia in 2022, at the same time that unvaccinated Novak Djokovic was deported in a legal storm.

A similar law requiring COVID vaccinations applied to the United States, where Giorgi played the US Open.

Camila Giorgi won one WTA 1000 title in her career and last lifted a trophy in February 2023. Credit: MONKEY

But while she confirmed that she had once been vaccinated by the doctor, the Italian said she had also been vaccinated by other medical professionals and had never sought false documents.

“I just did all my vaccinations in different places,” the Italian said after her first-round victory at the 2023 Australian Open.

So the problem lies with her. Not me. So with that I'm very calm. If that isn't the case, I obviously wouldn't be able to come and play tennis here.

I did everything they asked of the Australian government. We think that's fine every year. Of course I have done all the vaccinations, yes.

Questions about the saga derailed the press conference after Giorgi was asked only once about her win.

Her father Sergio attended the press conference and was outraged by the series of questions, the admonishing of journalists and the signal to the moderator to shift the topic to his daughter's match.

Giorgi retired after twice reaching 26th in the world rankings in a mixed bag of a career that culminated with a WTA 1000 title in 2021.

She made 45 grand slam appearances but reached the fourth round or beyond only four times, although she also reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Yet her ability to upset often caused her to be considered a dark horse; Despite never reaching the top 10 herself, she recorded 17 wins over players ranked that high.

Giorgi has plummeted in the rankings recently and was just outside the top 100 when she played her final tournaments in March.

She upset world No. 27 Katie Boulter in straight sets in Indian Wells and defeated world No. 47 Magdalena Frech, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in Miami earlier this year.

But that final victory was followed by world number 1 Iga Swiatek delivering a 6-1 6-1 thrashing to mark that for Giorgi's career.