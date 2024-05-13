Big start from Marshall Too Much for Dukes





Next game: at Virginia Tech 05-14-2024 | 3 p.m ACCNX Be able to. 2 (Tue) / 3 p.m bee Virginia technology History HARRISONBURG, Va. Baseball James Madison took the lead, but an eight-run deficit against Marshall was too much to overcome as the game fell 11-7 on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park. The Dukes fell to 30-20 overall and 15-12 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Thundering Herd improved to 17-34 (9-18 Sun Belt). To graduate Brendan O'Donnell capped a fantastic weekend by going 3-for-4 with a double to lead JMU at the plate. Senior Ryan Murphy got the start on the mound for JMU and pitched 2.1 innings with a strikeout. How it happened

Second inning A three-batter homer in the inning gave Marshall a 3-0 lead. Junior Jason Schiavone got one run back for JMU when he led off the bottom of the inning with his 16e long ball of the season to make it 3-1. Third inning Marshall connected for a six-spot in the third and started the scoring with a single. A pair of two-run homeruns, one of which was Elijah Vogelsong's second homerun of the day, added four runs, then ended the inning with a double, making it 9-1. JMU struck out in their half of the inning as a sophomore Mike Mancini hit a two-run single to make it 9-3 before being thrown out at second trying to extend the hit to a double. Fifth inning A groundout resulted in a 10e run for Marshall, extending their lead to seven at 10-3. The Dukes continued to chip away at the deficit and responded with three runs in the fifth. Mancini and Junior Fenwick Trimble executed a double steal while on the corners so Trimble could trot home. A double by Schiavone and a groundout by junior Coleman Calabrese scored two more runs to make it 10-6. Seventh inning Marshall's fourth home run of the day put a run on the board for the visitors and made it 11-6. Eighth inning Redshirt junior Jacob Steinberg brought home a run on a pinch hit double to make it 11-7, after Calabrese singled to reach third base. Next one The Dukes hit the road for the final four games of the season, first taking on Virginia Tech on Tuesday, May 14 at 3:00 PM before wrapping up the regular season at Troy on May 16-18.

