Reeve dreams of wearing the wide green, but the number of South Asian cricketers at the top is in decline

I really felt that CA needed perspective from people in the community and from myself, who had emigrated from another country with my family and come through the ranks of white Australian cricket. All my friends growing up in cricket when I was younger were all racial, but as I got further into the system they were all white cricketers, and I was the one who stood out. At a local level, especially in areas such as the western suburbs of Melbourne and Sydney, huge South Asian populations have in many cases become the lifeblood of local junior and community teams, without much sense of parallel change at the top levels. Reeve Bal Pannu, 14, is a junior star at Werribee and has been shortlisted for Victorias under 15s. His heroes include Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, and he is also grateful for the path Khawaja has walked. That certainly gives me the confidence to play at a higher level, he said of the inspiration Khawaja's career provided. I started playing cricket because I watched my father. I often went to his games and his friends and teammates were very good to me.

And the society in the west is quite good, the South Asian community always helps me in my cricketing journey. I have played at various levels: cricket, replays, Victoria, and I look forward to wearing the wide green in the future as well. Loading That optimism is shared by Reeve's mother, Ruby, who migrated to Australia more than two decades ago and has become a dedicated volunteer administrator in community cricket herself. But she also sees the kind of glass ceiling concern that Khawaja has witnessed, and that the numbers bear out. From the grassroots, you can see how much talent comes out of this region, but as we move up, that's not the case, Ruby said. Almost 80 percent of the teams [in western Melbourne] are South Asian communities. If you go up and up, you don't see that view. They dominated at the base, but at the top they weren't sure what was happening. Deep down I hope [Reeve] is judged solely on his talent.

Rana Hussain, who worked on the action plan at CA for two years, said it was imperative for the governing body to get started while Khawaja was still visibly at the top of the game. Reeve Bal Pannu with his father Bunty, mother Ruby, 11-year-old brother Reeyo and their dog Reeco. Credit: Joe Armao Likewise, it was crucial to understand the challenges he faced and use those lessons to make life easier for generations like Reeves. Part of that was making it clear to CA that now is the time to do this, she said. We have Usman; an established name that is truly respected and many of our communities see him as the example of what is possible.