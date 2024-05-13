Sports
Tigers host prized defensive tackle transfer Jay'Viar Suggs
The LSU football staff will bring coveted transfer Jay'Viar Suggs in for an official visit, with the program stepping up their efforts for one of the top available transfers in the portal.
On Wednesday, the Tigers extended an offer to the Grand Valley State stud, with defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co. made the call.
Now he's heading to Baton Rouge for an official visit.
Suggs arrives in Death Valley on Sunday for a multi-day stay as he faces a decision between several blue-chip programs.
Suggs has attracted significant interest since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. The coveted defensive tackle has been on several visits, including recent trips to Michigan, Florida State and USC.
This week, Suggs released his Top 6 schools, which include: USC, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas and Kentucky.
Now he has revised his finalists, with LSU making the cut alongside Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky.
LSU has entered the mix in a big way since extending an offer. Obviously the purple and gold are making a late move, but there are some ties here between Suggs and LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
What is the connection between Suggs and the LSU Tigers?
Kelly spent several years at Grand Valley State as head coach; propelling the program to a pair of Division II National Championships. Another interesting tidbit is that Kelly's youngest son, Kenzel, is on the coaching staff at Grand Valley State, where he spent the 2023 season alongside Suggs.
There are ties between the two sides, and LSU will certainly continue to push to get the coveted defensive tackle on campus before a decision is made, but the Tigers will have a significant amount of catching up to do after Suggs released his Top 6 schools on Tuesday .
The Michigan native will have two more seasons of eligibility at his next destination after spending five years at Grand Valley State. Suggs took a redshirt year in his first season with the program, with the following season canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-1, 282-pounder recorded 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022.
The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after recording 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Suggs has contributed consistently at the Division II level, but now he's ready to step up at a Power Four school. The interest is there from several blue-chip programs and LSU is the latest to jump on board.
There's also another target on LSU's radar: Brandon Lane by Stephen F. Austin
Brian Kelly and Co. have reportedly been in contact with Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Brandon Lane after he reopened his recruiting process. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports first reported LSU's interest.
Lane recently decommitted from his commitment to Michigan State, and now that he's back on the market, a slew of programs have been getting involved with the popular defensive tackle.
For LSU, it's clear they need reinforcements up front and Lane has become another option on the Big Board.
Lane recorded 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023 with Stephen F. Austin as he begins to ramp up his recruitment again.
Along with LSU, he has had several Power Four programs in his ear as he navigates the recruiting process.
Other LSU news:
The big board: who are the tigers chasing in the transfer portal?
Brian Kelly: “We're not looking for players” after LSU's Portal battle
