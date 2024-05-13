The Class of 2024 – Binghamton University Athletics





VESTAL, NY — Four years after being unable to attend their high school graduation ceremonies, Binghamton's graduating student-athletes joined the rest of the Class of 2024 during Graduation Weekend. More than 100 student-athletes of Bearcat wore green caps and jackets instead of their usual uniforms during the ceremonies at the event center on Friday and Saturday. “Congratulations to all of our student-athletes on their graduation,” said Gene Marshall, director of athletics at Binghamton. “I am so incredibly proud of their achievements in the classroom, in athletic competition and in our community. I hope they enjoy this special time in their lives and my best wishes for a great future.” Participating in graduation weekend was a time of both celebration and reflection for every Binghamton graduate. Bearcat student-athletes were no exception. “Graduation has been a milestone in my life that not only marks the end of a chapter, but also a new beginning,” said track and field pole vaulter Emily Gorczynski. “Seeing my mom in the stands as I walked across the stage meant the world, because she is the reason I was able to get my diploma that day. I'm also grateful for my best friends who – thanks to random roommate assignments – will be doing that from will always be in my life now. Even though my journey at Binghamton may end here, the memories I made here will always be what made me the woman I am today. “As I turned my tassel from right to left, I recounted all the memories I had made here in Binghamton,” said men's swimmer George Kipshidze. “The good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful moments that I and everyone at Binghamton have experienced shape who we are. Although this chapter has ended, the story has not. Take everything with grace and love, every moment you experience. Learn, grow and above all be yourself.” There were a handful of teams that had a good balance between participating and participating in Graduation Weekend. The softball team returned from the America East Tournament on Saturday, while the baseball team hosted UMBC in a three-game series from Friday through Sunday. The women's lacrosse team traveled to Yale on Friday for a first-round NCAA Tournament game but returned to campus that evening. The track and field teams, meanwhile, had athletes competing in the ECAC/IC4A Championships at George Mason University.

