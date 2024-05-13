Sports
GET ON! Women's lacrosse knocks off Loyola in NCAA second round, 12-9
PHlLADELPHIA The eighth-seeded University of Pennsylvania women's lacrosse team held off a flashy Loyola team in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Franklin Field, drawing a 12-9 decision.
Penn (15-4) now advances to the quarterfinals and will face defending champion and top-seeded Northwestern on Thursday in Evanston, Ill. The Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals with a 17-4 win over Denver on Sunday. Patriot League champion Loyola's season ends at 18-3, with two of those losses coming to the Quakers.
*Penn has now advanced to the NCAA Championship quarterfinals six times, most recently in 2016.
*Penn never trailed in Sunday's game, the Greyhounds came back just once to tie the game at 4-4.
*Penn won despite being outshot (32-27) and losing the draw control battle (17-8). This was only the second time this season that the Quakers lost the tie and only the third time that they were out of the draw.
*Loyola scored just 15 goals in its two games with Penn this season; in their other 19 games, the Greyhounds average 16.4 goals per match.
*Junior Anna Brandt led Penn with three goals on Sunday, extending its multi-goal and multi-point streaks to 16 games and its goals/point streaks to 25 games.
*Junior Erika Chung had three assists, giving her 17 in Penn's last four games and 26 in the last six.
*Senior Niki Miles scored twice, giving her multiple goals and multiple points in 33 of Penn's last 34 games; she also extended her goal streak to 39 games and her point score to 43.
*Senior Maria Themis scored Penn's first two goals on Sunday, her second consecutive multi-goal game after scoring just one prior to NCAA play (3 goals at Dartmouth in the regular season finale on April 27).
*Senior Lexi Edmonds also scored twice, giving her four goals at the weekend; after scoring just two goals in Penn's first thirteen games, she has ten in the last six.
*Freshmen Catherine Berkery was Penn's other scorer with two goals on Sunday, her second straight game with multiple goals and 12th this season.
*The biggest surprise? What about seniors Izzy Rohrthe two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, who found a clear lane and went straight to goal for her first collegiate goal when the game was still just 5-4 in the third quarter.
*On the other hand, senior goalkeeper Kelly Van Hoesen had 12 saves, tying a career high twice before, most recently on March 22, 2023 against Maryland.
*Van Hoesen has now posted a double-digit save total in three straight games (.579 save percentage in that span) and four of the last five games.
How it happened
Themelis got things started early for the Quakers, scoring a pair of unassisted goals before the game was even four minutes old. Loyola got on the board with a free-position shot midway through the quarter, but Miles matched it with her own free-position count nearly two minutes later and Penn led 3-1 after one quarter.
Miles struck with an unassisted goal in the second minute to give Penn a three-point lead, but that would be the Quakers' only goal of the quarter and the Greyhounds took advantage. Three goals in the final seven minutes, including a slick goal behind the back of Hounds star Chase Boylet, made it 4-4, and the teams took that knotted score to the locker rooms at half-time.
Brandt registered her first of the day in a free position just over two minutes into the third quarter, and then Rohr surprised everyone by rolling to the right side of the field and not stopping until she was directly in front of the goal and had shot a shot into the back of the net. That caused a frenzied celebration among the Quakers faithful, on the field and in the stands.
Loyola recovered to score just under three minutes later, but Brandt banked in a shot to make it 7-5 with 5:31 left in the period. Sydni Black scored a beautiful unassisted goal for Loyola just under a minute later, taking the lead and converting a backhanded shot, and Penn had a precarious 7-6 lead as the teams entered the final quarter.
Penn quickly put a player ahead in the fourth and took advantage, with Berkery finishing a feed Keeley Block, and then Brandt converted a shot from the open position for her hat trick. That gave the Quakers a three-goal lead, 9-6, with just under 13 minutes to play. Loyola got one back just 47 seconds later, but then Chung found a wide-open Edmonds in front for the senior to finish with 10:15 left. More than four minutes passed before another goal was scored, this time by Berkery off a Chung feed in another player-up situation, and Penn had its largest lead of the day with 5:51 left, 11- 7.
Loyola kept things interesting. Georgia Latch took a feed from Regan Kielmeyer, spun off her defender and scored with 5:02 left and the Hounds won the tie. Penn's defense stiffened, though, and when Edmonds scored on a Chung feed with 2:53 left, you could feel the relief returning to the fan base. Latch needed 19 seconds to get one back, firing one past Van Hoesen from distance off a Boyle feed, but that was the only score for the remainder of the match.
Next one
Penn and Northwestern will play their quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:30 PM (6:30 PM Chicago time). The match will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
For the latest Penn women's lacrosse news, follow @PennWomensLax on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com.
#EarnEverything | #FightOnPenn
|
