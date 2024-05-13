Novak Djokovic: 'I was completely wrong' | ATP tour





Match response Djokovic: 'I was completely wrong' Serbian reflects on straight sets defeat against Tabilo May 12, 2024 Getty Images Novak Djokovic lost to Alejandro Tabilo in Rome on Sunday.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic lost for the first time in his career in the quarter-finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Sunday and struggled to find his usual level against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo. Reflecting on the third-round clash, the Serb said he was worried. To be honest, I couldn't find any good feeling on the pitch, hitting the ball. I was completely wrong, said Djokovic, who lost in straight sets. You might also like: Great Tabilo topples Djokovic in Rome The 36-year-old is a six-time champion in Rome and won his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event against Corentin Moutet. However, on Friday evening he was accidentally hit by a falling bottle as he left court. Djokovic was asked if he thinks the incident affected him during his first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting against Tabilo. I don't know, to be honest. I have to check that, Djokovic said. Training was different. I went first [a] An easy workout yesterday. I didn't feel anything, but I didn't feel the same either. Today under high stress it was pretty bad – not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination. A completely different player than two nights ago. Could be. Don't know. I have to do medical checks and see what's going on.”

Djokovic had never played against Tabilo before and the left-hander kept the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings in trouble throughout with his heavy forehand. The 98-time tour level title contender was full of praise for the 26-year-old, who lifted his first tour level trophy at the start of the season in Auckland. Congratulations to my opponent, Djokovic said. It's the first time I've met him. Great player. Really a quality player. All-round game. Djokovic stated that he will have to improve everything if he wants to have a chance of winning his 25th major title at Roland Garros. The world number 1 is 12-5 this season, with a best finish of a semi-final at the Australian Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-rome-2024-reaction-sunday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos