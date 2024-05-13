Sports
[LHTT #63_Etc] The day she started playing table tennis – Alex Table Tennis
nicholasy
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Super member
Joined: 23-06-2018
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Status: Offline
Points: 322
Post options
Reply
Quote Nicholas
Report message
Thank you(0)
Quote Answer
Subject: [LHTT #63_Etc] The day she started playing table tennis
Posted: 11/23/2018 at 8:41 am
https://youtu.be/-62jWzH6df4
Lula
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Super member
Joined: 18-07-2017
Location: Sweden
Status: Offline
Points: 183
Post options
Reply
Quote Lula
Report message
Thank you(0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 11/23/2018 at 9:00 am
She's better than you
nicholasy
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Super member
Joined: 23-06-2018
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Status: Offline
Points: 322
Post options
Reply
Quote Nicholas
Report message
Thank you(0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 11/23/2018 at 9:54 am
| acpulos wrote:
Which FH rubber does she use?
Normal paddle: (FH) Donic, Bluefire JP02 (BLK)
Small paddle: (FH) Nittaku, Fastarc G-1 (RED)
nicholasy
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Super member
Joined: 23-06-2018
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Status: Offline
Points: 322
Post options
Reply
Quote Nicholas
Report message
Thank you(0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 11/23/2018 at 9:54 am
| Lula wrote:
She's better than you
Maybe!
nicholasy
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Super member
Joined: 23-06-2018
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Status: Offline
Points: 322
Post options
Reply
Quote Nicholas
Report message
Thank you(1)
Quote Answer
Posted: 11/23/2018 at 5:26 PM
| acpulos wrote:
Boost them?
No
Tt Gold
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Gold member
Joined: 22-10-2014
Location: Germany
Status: Offline
Points: 1302
Post options
Reply
Quote Tt Gold
Report message
Thank you(0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 11/24/2018 at 5:35 am
Why don't you create one topic in which you post all the links? There is no need to create a new thread for each topic.
nicholasy
Member profile
Send a private message
Find messages from members
Add to friends list
Super member
Joined: 23-06-2018
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Status: Offline
Points: 322
Post options
Reply
Quote Nicholas
Report message
Thank you(0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 02/03/2019 at 9:07 am
She uses my old rubbers^^
|
Sources
2/ http://mytabletennis.net/FORUM/lhtt-63-etc-the-day-she-started-table-tennis_topic84399.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- [LHTT #63_Etc] The day she started playing table tennis – Alex Table Tennis
- China to promote stock market rally by hiding live data on foreign flows
- Southampton-led initiative awards JPY 12 million to ground-breaking AI project
- Chinese society is rapidly militarizing
- The moment Jokowi greets residents and eats fried rice at Kendari Mall
- The US military wants to recruit more psychological warfare 'nerds'
- Sullivan begins first round of Austin regional competition Monday
- How Israel's largest medical center used AI to save lives during the Israeli-Hamas conflict
- Israel moves deeper into Rafah, fights Hamas in northern Gaza
- Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain defeated Finland 8–0
- Everything You Need to Know to Get Started Trading on May 13
- Pakistani army tightens its grip