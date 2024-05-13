Mountaineers drop final to ODU in extra innings





NORFOLK, Va. Despite rallying from a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, the Mountaineers fell short in the 12th, falling 11-10 to Old Dominion in the series finale at Bud Metheny Ballpark. Despite the loss, App State (30-17-1, 15-11-1) has still won four straight Sun Belt series heading into the final conference set of the year, Thursday through Saturday at home against Georgia Southern. Despite trailing 5-0 after five innings, with all the runs coming in the second inning, the Monarchs App State again showed its dependence in the late inning. Austin St Laurent led off the sixth inning with an infield single and came in to score the Mountaineers' first run on an RBI double by Banks Tolley two batters later. C.J. Boyd then hit an RBI single to make it 5-2. The Mountaineers then took their first lead of the ballgame in the seventh. With one out, Hunter Wilder singular, Joseph Zamora walked and St. Laurent reached on a fielder's choice, loading the bases. That set the table Drew Holderbach who crushed a go-ahead grand slam to give the Mountaineers a 6-5 lead. After the Monarchs responded with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth, the Mountaineers countered with just two outs remaining. Zamora, St. Laurent and Holderbach scored three consecutive one-out singles to bring home a run, and Boyd hit a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the deficit to 9–8 with one out remaining. Braxton Church then hit a potential game-ending ball to the shortstop, but it was mishandled, allowing Holderbach to score the tying run. Zach Lewis came in in the bottom of the ninth inning and pitched a scoreless frame to push the game into extra innings. The Mountaineers loaded the bases with no one out in the tenth, but managed only one run on a bases-loaded walk to Tolley. ODU answered with a run in the bottom of the 10th to tie the score at 10-1, before Steven Meier hit a walk-off home run to start the bottom of the 12th. The Mountaineers outscored the Monarchs 13-9 in the ballgame, but went 0-for-11 with two outs and left nine men on base in the game. On the hill Ryan Sleeper struck out two in 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, while Bradley Wilson fanned four in 2.2 innings in his first relief appearance of the year. App State travels to Johnson City, Tenn., on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. meeting with the Buccaneers that was added to the calendar on Friday. The 2024 App State Baseball season is presented by Chick-fil-A.

