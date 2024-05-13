Hall High Tennis Captains host successful community tennis clinic – We-Ha





On Saturday, May 4, the Hall High Schools boys and girls tennis teams led a remarkable initiative for the West Hartford community. A total of 53 novice tennis enthusiasts, aged 8 to 13, eagerly participated in a dynamic tennis clinic, packed with fascinating exercises and exciting games. There were no costs associated with participating in the clinic. The event, which was carefully organized and executed by the team captains, proved to be a resounding success and received rave reviews from participants and organizers alike. Captain Elle Wolfe expressed her optimism and saw this clinic as a future signature tradition for aspiring Hall Titans tennis players. The clinic not only provided invaluable tennis lessons, but also encouraged a sense of community and camaraderie among everyone involved. With such a positive reception, there is no doubt that this event has the potential to become a cherished annual tradition, further strengthening Hall High's commitment to sportsmanship and community involvement. Those in attendance included Jake, the 8-year-old grandson of legendary boys tennis coach Jim Solomon. Solomon's 50-year legacy as coach of the Hall boys' tennis team will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. on the Hall tennis courts. Those planning to attend are asked to do so Respond via this link. Hall will also support another coach who has reached the 50-year milestone. Sue Curnias is being honored for her 50 years as coach of the Halls girls track and field team. That celebration will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 3:15 p.m. at Hall High School, just prior to the start of the outdoor track meet between Hall and Conard.

