University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS – Senior Ben Warian will represent the University of Minnesota men's golf team during the postseason at the NCAA Regional Tournament. Warian will compete in the Stanford Regional, held at Stanford Golf Club in Stanford, California. Seniorwill represent the University of Minnesota men's golf team during the postseason at the NCAA Regional Tournament. Warian will compete in the Stanford Regional, held at Stanford Golf Club in Stanford, California. The three-day, 54-hole stroke play tournament starts on Monday, May 13 and runs until Wednesday, May 15. This is Warian's second overall and second straight year of being selected as an individual to the NCAA Regionals. Regionals will consist of 81 teams and 45 individuals competing at one of six 54-hole regional championships. The top five teams and the lowest ranked individual not from those teams from each region will advance to the finals. The team and individual medalist titles will then be decided May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, Warian led the Maroon and Gold in overall scoring average (70.00), top-10 finishes (7) and top-20 finishes (18). Warian also finished in the top 150 nationally among collegiate men's golfers. A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Warian led the Gophers to a victory in their final regular season tournament at the High Meadows Intercollegiate. He set the program's 36-hole scoring record (128), as well as the program's 54-hole scoring record (198) when he won the individual title at the event, the first medalist of his career. Live score:

Livescore can be found at golfstat.com or ncaa.org The competition:

Selected second overall, Warian will compete against four other individuals and 14 teams for the right to participate in the NCAA Championships. Included in this region are No. 6 Florida State, No. 7 Ole Miss, Big Ten foe and No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Texas A&M and host No. 27 Stanford. The course:

The Stanford Regional is held at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California. The course plays as a par 70 and measures over 6,700 yards.

