HISTORY MADE: Sycamores win MVC Outdoor Championships, complete indoor-outdoor doubles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State completed a series of the MVC Men's and Women's Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday for the first time in program history, winning both the men's and women's outdoor titles at the Gibson Track and Field Complex.

The Sycamores finished with a program record 221.5 points on the men's side, surpassing the 200-point mark for the first time ever and finishing 69.5 points ahead of second-place Illinois State. Indiana State recorded 158 points on the women's side, finishing 21.5 points ahead of second-place Murray State

Indiana State had 12 event champions over the course of the three-day competition, half of which came during a dominant Championship Sunday performance for the Sycamores. Elias Foor was named the MVC Men's Most Valuable Track and Field Athlete of the championships after making three all-conference appearances and scoring in all four throws, while Jake Ottersbach was named MVC Men's Track and Field Freshman of the Year after winning the decathlon.

Team scores

GENTLEMEN

1. State of Indiana 221.5

2. State of Illinois – 152

3. Southern Illinois 107

4. Northern Iowa 88

5. Drake 67

6. Belmont 65.5

7.Bradley 61

8. Valparaiso 31

9. Evansville 14

10.UIC 7

WOMEN

1. State of Indiana 158

2. Murray State 136.5

3. State of Illinois 132.5

4. Belmont 130

5. Southern Illinois 58

6. Drake 54

7.Bradley 51

8. Northern Iowa 50.5

9. State of Missouri 39.5

10. Evansville 7

11.UIC 2

Sunday MVC champs

Sunday All-Conference

Daunte Majors 100m (second, 10.41)

100m (second, 10.41) Jason Dworak 1500m (second, 3:50.08)

1500m (second, 3:50.08) Jaden Smith triple jump (second, 15.29 m/50-02.00)

triple jump (second, 15.29 m/50-02.00) Dominique Hout triple jump (second, 12.16 m/39-10.75)

triple jump (second, 12.16 m/39-10.75) Brett Norton discus throw (second, 51.91 m/170-03)

discus throw (second, 51.91 m/170-03) Janiya Bowman , Michelle McDonald , Collette Wolfe , Angel Thomas 4x100m relay (third, 45.48)

, , , 4x100m relay (third, 45.48) Alysha Bradford , Riley Tuerff , Janiya Bowman , Ianla Hunter 4x400m relay (third, 3:44.40)

Sunday scorers for the Sycamores

Isia Thomas 100m (fourth, 10.51)

100m (fourth, 10.51) Janiya Bowman 200m (fourth, 23.93)

200m (fourth, 23.93) Rachel Conhoff 1500m (fourth, 4:25.93)

1500m (fourth, 4:25.93) Quincy Armstrong 400m hurdles (fourth, 53.21)

400m hurdles (fourth, 53.21) Trent Jones , Napoleon Hernández , Isia Thomas , Ethan Breen 4x400m relay (fourth, 3:17.74)

, , , 4x400m relay (fourth, 3:17.74) Or to Ilupe triple jump (fourth, 14.76 m/48-05.25)

triple jump (fourth, 14.76 m/48-05.25) Angel Thomas 100m (fifth, 11.76)

100m (fifth, 11.76) Daunte Majors 200m (fifth, 21.09)

200m (fifth, 21.09) Trent Jones 400m (fifth, 48.62)

400m (fifth, 48.62) Napoleon Hernández 800m (fifth, 1:51.39)

800m (fifth, 1:51.39) Jackson War 1500m (fifth, 3:53.20)

1500m (fifth, 3:53.20) Shanisa Stinson 100m hurdles (fifth, 2 p.m.)

100m hurdles (fifth, 2 p.m.) Michelle McDonald 100m (sixth, 11.90), 200m (seventh, 24.60)

100m (sixth, 11.90), 200m (seventh, 24.60) Ethan Breen 1500m (sixth, 3:53.79)

1500m (sixth, 3:53.79) Casey Hood Jr. 100m (seventh, 10.85)

100m (seventh, 10.85) Xavier Wils 800m (seventh, 1:54.92)

800m (seventh, 1:54.92) Emma Gresham 1500m (seventh, 4:27.72), 5000m (eighth, 17:20.84)

1500m (seventh, 4:27.72), 5000m (eighth, 17:20.84) Parker Doyle 400m hurdles (eighth, 1:05.70)

400m hurdles (eighth, 1:05.70) Riley Tuerff 400m hurdles (eighth, 1:03.64)

400m hurdles (eighth, 1:03.64) Hannah Redlin discus throw (eighth, 43.12 m/141-05)

Sprints/obstacles

Indiana State's sprinters and hurdlers had a great day on the track to ensure the Sycamores remained at the top of the standings. A win in the men's 4x100m relay was followed by a win in the 100m and 110m hurdles titles, along with wins in the women's 400m and men's 100m.

The Sycamores' victory in the 100- and 110-meter hurdles titles came from a pair of underclassmen, such as Rachel Mehringer (13.47) took first place in the 100m hurdles and Collin Forrest (14.05) used a personal record to win the 110m hurdles. Indiana State also picked up extra points in the 100-meter hurdles Shanisa Stinson season-best time of 2 p.m., placing her fifth. The Trees had a trio of scorers in the 400-meter hurdles Quincy Armstrong (fourth, 53.21) and Parker Doyle (eighth, 1:05.70) scored on the men's side and Riley Tuerff (eighth, 1:03.64) scored on the women's side.

It was a great day for the Sycamores in the 100 meters Terrance O'Bannon (10.38) and Daunte Majors (10.41) teamed up to finish 1-2 at the top of the podium. Isia Thomas (10.51) and Casey Hood Jr. (10.85) finished fourth and seventh, giving the Trees four goal scorers in the event. Majors also placed fifth in the 200 meters with a career-best time of 21.09. Indiana State also had two scorers in both the women's 100 meters and 200 meters, with Michelle McDonald double duty to score in both events with times of 11.90 in the 100 and 24.60 in the 200. Angel Thomas ran a time of 11.76 in the 100 meters and finished fifth in the 100 meters Janiya Bowman ran a career best of 23.93 in the 200 meters and finished fourth.

Ianla Hunter capped off her Sycamore career in grand fashion as one of the Indiana State team's key leaders won the 400 meters with a career-best time of 54.41 on her home track. Hunter was joined in the scoring column by Trent Jones on the men's side, as he placed fifth with a time of 48.62.

The Sycamores relay teams put on a show for the fans on Championship Sunday. O'Bannon, Majors, Thomas and Hood Jr. teamed up to run the only sub-40 second 4x100m relay time at 39.88, while Bowman's women's 4×100 team, McDonald, Collette Wolfe and Thomas ran a season-best time of 45.48 to earn all-conference honors. The women's 4x400m team Alysha Bradford Tuerff, Bowman and Hunter also earned all-conference honors with their season-best time of 3:44.40, while the men's 4×400 team of Jones, Napoleon Hernández Tomas and Ethan Breen finished the championships with a time of 3:17.74, placing fourth.

Medium distance/distance

Indiana State's distance team had a day to remember on Sunday, with five athletes scoring points in the 1500 meters, a pair placing in the 800 meters and another taking a point in the 5000 meters. Jason Dworak had the key result with an all-conference finish in the 1500 meters, coming in second with a time of 3:50.08. Dworak was joined in the point-scoring position by Jackson War (3:53.20) and Breen (3:53.79), giving the Trees a trio of 1,500 goal scorers on the men's side.

Not to be outdone, the Sycamore women's 1500 meter team had a strong day on Championship Sunday, with both Rachel Conhoff (4:25.93) and Emma Gresham (4:27.72) with career-best times and fourth and seventh place finishes. Gresham also ran a career best time of 17:20.84 in the 5000 meters to finish in eighth place, taking points in both events despite her start time at the weekend being more than 15 places away from the top eight .

Indiana State had a pair in the men's 800 meter final as Hernandez placed fifth with a time of 1:51.39 and Xavier Wils finished seventh with a time of 1:54.92.

Jumps

Indiana State continued its dominance in the vault events with a pair of all-conference finishers and three personal-best finishes in the triple jump on Championship Sunday. Dominique Hout ended her Sycamore career with a bang with a career-best jump of 12.16m (39-10.75) and placed second in the women's triple jump.

The Trees also had two of the top four in the men's long jump, with Jaden Smith crossing the 15 meter barrier for the first time in his career at 15.29 m (50-02.00) to finish second. Or to Ilupe had a career-best result of 14.76m (48-05.25) to finish fourth, a day after his career-best result to win the long jump.

Throws

Elias Foor capped his unforgettable championships with his first career individual MVC title, winning the discus with a score of 58.10 m (190-07). Foor wasn't the only Sycamore on stage at the event Brett Norton threw a season-best score of 51.91 m (170-03) to take second place.

Indiana State also picked up points in the women's discus throw, such as Hannah Redlin came eighth with a score of 43.12 m (141-05).

Next one

Indiana State will compete in the NCAA East First Round May 22-25 in Lexington, Kentucky. Declarations and regional qualifiers will be announced in the coming days.

