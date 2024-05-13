Sports
Stop the decline in the standard of cricket commentary
Dear editor,
Kaieteur News – A Dancea Lipson, writing in the Dominica News Online, asked a few years ago: What happened to cricket commentary? This person explained that it is not fun listening to cricket commentary from the new crop of West Indian commentators. If you are a cricket fan, your alternatives are to tolerate the cringe-inducing and sustained assault on your sensibilities, or silence the cricket. Lipson listed: Just a few linguistic gems that come to mind:
We saw him do that; fine leg and short leg; he has a good debt (bowler); just not a good length; the bowler gave him too much space; the field player was not in the right position. Etc.
Lipson continued: As if these transgressions weren't bad enough, we've also had to deal with the voice and haircut of a certain Curtley Ambrose, who doesn't look good and doesn't fit the bill. In England, Darren Sammy has been doing TV commentary on The Hundred (how did he get there?), and he repeatedly talks about the inning, rather than the innings. Is it a West Indian thing? These commentaries are heard all over the world.
Editor, I'm afraid of that and I'm ashamed of it.
In Rethink Cricket-CPL Failed on the Bigger Issues (October 3, 2023) I made some comments on cricket issues, and I think they fell on persistent ears. However, this will not deter me in any way, as I feel compelled to advocate for improvement in the name of using people who can and should do the work, and out of respect for listeners and readers.
Firstly, I hope readers will go back to Prescott Mann's There's Hope for Better Super50 Commentary (October 31, 2022) and recently Deodat Singh's, Cricket Broadcasts Needs Major Maintenance (May 8, 2024). Please also note that my intention is not to embarrass anyone, nor to expose any form of bias inherent in any single media entity.
I'm adding and expanding Lipson's list of major language errors, which will be inordinately long and continues to grow. What irritates me right now is why the world at large has to listen to Guyanese cricket commentators shouting out so many basic language errors. I am talking about not realizing and knowing, and also about not wanting to learn and be taught, after you have first been carefully selected.
I mean, there's no such thing as relax-ee-a-tion, and neither is i-re-gard-less. It is easy; the words are relaxation and whatever. One can have it regardless. Is this rocket science? What Deodat Singh pointed out is not even a small part of what is happening and what is being obtained and what we are being forced to consume, either because of stupid nepotism or because of leaders, who are deprived of what should be the minimum standard, who making decisions and choices. about who should be involved.
I second Lipson: A few questions: Who selects our commentators? What requirements must potential commentators meet before they are eligible as commentators and unleashed on the helpless listeners? Is a facility with the English language one of these requirements? Why do they almost all seem to come from one particular Caribbean country?
As a caveat, I am more specific about our Guyanese contingent.
Surely we can do much better, right?
This excerpt from another letter caught my attention: The quality of cricket commentary from the West Indies seems to have become pari passu with the standard of our cricket (both are in the abyss). Mediocrity has become the norm. As we work to bring our cricket back to the old standards, perhaps we can also pay attention to the standard of our cricket commentary?
I completely agree. And I add my suggestion in the hope that Minister McCoy will professionally engage the assistance of some truly qualified and experienced Guyanese, outside the current part of government, as they are apparently ill-equipped and singled out for political reasons. They will never be able to do the job.
Gaylord Riley.
