Oregon Ducks vs. ticket prices Ohio State Buckeyes are among the highest in college football

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks football team welcomes the Ohio State Buckeyes to Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, 2024. This early-season matchup pits two of the Big Ten conference's top prospects against each other.
The highly anticipated matchup will have major implications for the College Football Playoffs and sees both Oregon and Ohio State flock to Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
The game is already sold out.
Ohio State ticket prices in Oregon are the second most expensive college football ticket on the secondary market for 2024, according to Oregon's Director of Tickets.
The lowest current price is $425 at the upper level. Tickets cost a whopping $1,179 and prices are only expected to increase as October 12 approaches.
There are 15 zip codes in Ohio in our season ticket database. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullenstold John Canzano. Our ticket staff had to be very diligent in trying to weed out agents who purchased season tickets.
The most expensive ticket for the upcoming season is the Georgia Bulldogs' game at Alabama, with tickets costing more than $1,300.
For Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the showdown with the Big Ten is a chance to establish the Ducks as a force in their new conference as Ohio State looks to maintain its dominance in the conference.
Both teams have had success on the recruiting trail this season, with Oregon ranked third in the 247Sports2024 team rankings and Ohio State right behind at fifth.
Oregon acquired a top-tier transfer class this offseason and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country by 247Sports. The class includes several veteran players such as proven quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Evan Stewart and lockdown defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad and Peyton Woodyard.
The burgeoning cross-country rivalry and Oregon's talented roster aren't the only factors keeping Duck fans invested in the game. The confrontation also brings back a familiar face to Eugene. Former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly returns to Autzen Stadium as offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.
During Kelly's time at Oregon (2007-2012), Kelly took the Ducks to a BCS bowl game in all four seasons, including a National Championship appearance in 2011. Kelly also coached the Ducks to three straight wins over the Pac-12 conference championships.
The winner of this match will have a significant impact on the collegiate football landscape. A win will cement both programs as top contenders for the national championship. With so much at stake, it's no surprise that ticket numbers for this event are skyrocketing.
