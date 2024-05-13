Sports
Several area athletes are gearing up for the UIL state tennis championships
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – The UIL State Tennis Tournament begins this Thursday in San Antonio, Tx. Class 6A, 5A and 4A will all compete at the Annemarie Tennis Center. Class 3A, 2A and 1A will all compete at the Blossom Tennis Center. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are on Thursday and the finals for all classifications are played on Friday.
Team tennis is in the fall. The spring tournament is for singles or doubles players who have qualified individually. We have several Panhandle athletes heading south in hopes of bringing home a gold medal.
5A:
Amarillo High's Allex Gonzalez and Sara Shelhamer are regional champions and have qualified for the girls' doubles.
Gonzalez is a senior making her third trip to the state tournament in girls doubles. She reached the state finals as a sophomore and was a quarterfinalist last season. Shelhamer is a freshman and is making the state tournament her first opportunity.
Gonzalez and Shelhamer will play Thursday morning at 10 a.m
Tascosa's Tucker Haynes will make the trip to the boys' singles state tournament after medaling as a regional runner-up.
Haynes will play his first match of the tournament on Thursday morning at 8:00 am
4A:
Scout Adams and Cooper Richardson are headed to San Antonio to represent West Plains. The mixed doubles partners won a silver medal in the region.
Adams finished second in mixed doubles last year. She heads back to state with a new mixed doubles partner. Richardson is a sophomore making her first state tournament appearance.
Adams and Richardson will play their first match on Thursday at 2 p.m
For Randall, they send two doubles teams.
Kynley Craddock and Gabby Dishong qualified for the girls' doubles after taking gold at the regional competition.
This is Craddock's second trip to state where she won a bronze medal in the girls' doubles.
Craddock and Dishong will play their first match on Thursday at 10 a.m
Dax Betzen and Bryson Shelton will represent the Raiders boys doubles after a hard-fought regional medal win.
Betzen and Shelton will play their first match on Thursday at noon
Canyon sends a single and double to state.
Lauren Brooks, a freshman, has qualified for girls' singles after an impressive regional second-place finish.
Brooks will play her quarterfinal on Thursday at 8 a.m
Brooke Rebstock and Brylee Jesko will pair up for girls' doubles after earning a silver medal at the regional meet.
The seniors will play their first match on Thursday at 10 a.m
The Hereford Whitefaces have singles and doubles and have also made a state berth.
Ella Dudley is the regional girls singles champion and is making a berth at state tournaments.
Dudley will play her match on Thursday morning at 8:00 am
Brandon Ysaguriee and Macy Betzen make a state berth after a regional championship performance.
Ysaguriee looks to defend its state title with a new partner in freshman Betzen.
They will play their first game of the state tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m
1A:
Nazareth is sending three different teams to the state tennis tournament.
Madison Brockman and Kate Brockman finished regionally second in the girls' doubles.
The Brockmans will play their first game on Thursday at 10 a.m
Bryson Brockman and Creed Hochstein won the regional championship in the boys' doubles.
Brockman and Hochstein play Thursday at noon
Harley Gerber and Tanner Wethington secured a spot after finishing regionally second in mixed doubles.
Gerber and Wethington will play their first match on Thursday at 2 p.m
Brodie Weathers will represent White Deer at the state tournament after a regional runner-up finish in boys' singles.
Weathers will play his first game Thursday at 8 a.m
