2024 RIIL Boys Tennis Championship won by Josh Steere of Ponaganset
PAWTUCKET There's no secret to how Josh Steere went from a player who didn't get past the quarterfinals to a state tennis champion.
It was all trust.
The Ponaganset senior had it at the start of the season. It grew as he beat the state's best match after match. After dominating play the first two days at the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Boys Tennis Singles State Championship, Steere's confidence reached its peak and it showed. His 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lincoln's Camden DiChiara was something he had been thinking about for years, and with his confidence, there was no way it wouldn't happen.
Ever since I was little, I wanted to do the best I could in tennis and since I was in high school, this has been my dream to become a state champion, Steere said after becoming the first Chieftain since Jared Donaldson in 2012. win title. Luckily I'm here and I was able to make it in my final year.
“I knew Josh was going to be a tough competitor,” DiChiara said. I came here to play my best tennis. I don't think I played my best tennis, but I think I turned it into a bit of a competition in the second set.
Barrington's Gabe Anderson and Bryce Kupperman played with the same confidence, but felt a target on their backs. That will happen when you're chasing your second title in a row. The Eagles' experience saw them defeat East Greenwich's David and Liam Levy 6-2, 6-2 to become the first doubles team to win consecutive RIIL doubles championships since 2002.
This year definitely feels a little better, Kupperman said. This year I feel like it was more nerves for me because there was more pressure.
Steere entered the spring as one of the favorites to challenge for the title, but it was hard to see how good he was until the season got into motion.
For the past three seasons, Steere and the Chieftains competed at the Division II level and while Steere had success, his path in the state singles tournament was not easy. He reached the round of 16 as a freshman and has played in the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.
When Ponaganset and St. Raphael joined the co-ops and moved to Division I, it was a necessary move with the talent of their singles lineup, with both No. 2 Ethan Clegg and No. 3 Travis Chartier reaching the round of 16 this weekend and Steere a chance to compete against the state's best players every game.
As he won matches, his confidence grew. At previous state tournaments, Steere came in unsure of the talent he would see and how he would do it. From Friday to Sunday, Steere arrived at Slater Park and knew exactly where he was standing.
There was definitely a lot of confidence in my playing style, Steere said. I knew I could beat all those players because I did that earlier this season. There's just a little bit of pressure because it's the final tournament, but I was able to fight through that and get to the win.
Sunday's match was a clinic in championship tennis.
What Steere lacked in experience, he made up for in skill and precision. DiChiara, last year's finalist, had more than a few photos in his bag. Steere had answers for them all and once he got going, there wasn't much DiChiara could do.
Steere wasn't necessarily looking to win the first set, but it certainly helped set a tone.
It came out very hot. “I tried to slow him down and see if I could get a play,” DiChiara said. It didn't happen until the first game of the second set, but I didn't have much to do.
“I wanted to make sure I hit big shots, but I also wanted to make sure I didn't have to make him play tennis,” Steere said. I'm just making sure I'm making all the shots I need to make, but at the same time being aggressive to make sure he knows he can't just walk over me.
The moment when Steere almost seemed to be in trouble was on the last play of the match. At, 5-2, with serve, Steere put himself in a 15-40 hole. He knew he didn't want to be with a player like DiChiara longer than necessary, so Steere took a deep breath and refocused.
He hit a big serve. DiChiara couldn't hit back and then came up with a winner to put the battle at deuce. His final forehand went deep to DiChiara's forehand side and didn't come back.
After shaking DiChiara's hand, he walked over and got a hug from his father, Brian, the Ponaganset coach, and from St. Raphael coach Scott Corain. Amy Steere walked over to her son from outside the gate to give him a hug too, after her son gave her the best Mother's Day gift she could ask for.
She got up nice and early and made me breakfast this morning, even if I did, Steere said. It helped me achieve this victory. She is always super positive.
DiChiara handled the loss like a champ. Tennis had been his sport for most of his life, but in recent years basketball had faded into the background. He began to enjoy tennis in a different way and was not affected by the pressure of playing in tournaments.
On Saturday he had what he called the best match of his career in a straight-sets victory over Luke Sapolsky in the Barrington semifinals. On Sunday he arrived at Slater at 11:42 a.m., did a quick warm-up and then did what he could. On this day it just wasn't meant to be.
“I was happy to just get here and get the opportunity to fight for a championship,” DiChiara said.
Anderson and Kupperman weren't nervous when they arrived at Slater. They had been there before and knew how to handle the pressure.
The things they were insecure about were their opponents. With the Levy brothers playing in Division II, Anderson and Kupperman had to strategize on the fly.
The start of the game was tough, as the teams split the first six games, but Anderson and Kupperman's chemistry and experience started to show. They won crucial points to close the first set and took control of the second before the final point, when Kupperman hit a backhand that was not returned, making the Eagles' duo the first doubles team to go back-to-back since Mike from South Kingstown. Collins and Pat Shaughnessy in 2001-2002.
Once we started hitting them, we noticed they are very good at the baseline, Anderson said. They lob a lot towards the back line and that is really annoying to hit. We started hitting short to bring them in and when we hit the ball aside they fed us into our volleys and we stopped the ball.
According to Kupperman, this match was the toughest match of the season.
For the Levys, Sunday's result wasn't what they were looking for, but they both understood what it meant to get the chance to play for the title.
We've come a lot further than I thought, said David Levy. I didn't consider ourselves underdogs, but I think we were because the teams were a lot better than I thought.
This is what we wanted to do a long time ago, said Liam Levy. It's sad that we couldn't win it, but we went all the way this way and we did our best and that's what we wanted to do.
