Disputed draw helps Panthers beat Bruins 3-2 to take 3-1 lead in East semifinal series

BOSTON (AP) One game after Sam Bennett knocked Brad Marchand out of the playoffs, the Panthers forward sent the rest of the Bruins to the brink of elimination with an equally controversial shove to the back of Charlie Coyles.

Already getting boos in the yard for a hit on Marchand that the Bruins call up a suction cupBennett scored the tying goal in Game 4 on Sunday evening causing Coyle to tumble into Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The goal was confirmed by the NHL replay center in Toronto, and Aleksander Barkov scored the game winner four minutes later to lead Florida to a 3–2 win and a 3–1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

I'm putting that puck in before Swaymans can get there, whether Coyle was chasing him or not. So I think that's why it stood, Bennett said. And that's how I saw it too.

A year after Florida the record-breaking Bruins in the first round en route to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers won their third straight game, putting Boston one game away from elimination. Florida rallied from a two-goal deficit to take the lead with 13 minutes to go when Barkov slipped through three Bruins defenders for the decisive goal.

It's so fun to watch Barky play hockey, Bennett said. For anyone else, that is a career highlight. And for him it's just another day at the office. Pretty remarkable what he can do.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots and Anton Lundell also scored for Florida, which can advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a Game 5 victory at home on Tuesday evening.

Playing without Marchand, their captain and leading scorer in the postseason, Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo. Swayman made 38 saves, but he was obscured by Coyle as Bennett tied the game with 3:41 left in the third period.

The fact is that my own player was pushed into me by theirs and I couldn't play my position, Swayman said.

According to NHL Rule 69.1, If a defensive player has been pushed, shoved or fouled by an attacking player, causing the defending player to come into contact with his own goalkeeper, such contact shall be considered contact initiated by the attacking player for the purposes of this rule, and if necessary, a penalty is imposed on the attacking player and if a goal is scored, it is disallowed.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said the officials told him the play did not interfere with the goal.

That's the explanation I got, Montgomery said.

Unlike its more popular major North American sports brethren, the NHL does not make referees available to reporters to explain controversial calls. The Bruins said general manager Don Sweeney would address the media on Monday.

For the Bruins, it was a pattern of missed calls that already cost them their captain. Bennett denied Sunday night that he tried to hit Marchand and said he was bracing for impact when he made contact with the Boston forward.

Marchand was scratched from Game 4 and was reportedly in the concussion protocol.

People are allowed to have their opinions. “I know it was absolutely not intentional,” Bennett said. It's a shame he got hurt. Obviously he's a great player and a big part of that team. So it's a shame, but it was by no means an intentional slap in the face.

Boston, which lost three of its last four regular-season games and fell one point below Florida in the Atlantic Division, now needs to win three straight games with two more to come to stay alive in the playoffs.

Pastrnak has scored 47 goals this season, but only one on the power play in the last 34 games of the regular season and the first ten of the playoffs. Boston had not scored at all on the man advantage in its first eleven tries in the Florida Series. But Pastrnak hit a 90-mph rocket past Bobrovsky near the faceoff after Aaron Ekblad was sent off for interference midway through the first period.

Carlo, who scored in Game 1, just a few hours after his wife gave birth to their son, made it 2-0 with five minutes left in the first after a seemingly innocent wrist shot from the blue line.

But the Panthers kept putting shots on net, outscoring Boston 15-5 in the first period, and that paid off early in the second period when Lundell made it a one-goal game five minutes into the second period made. Overall, Florida had a 41-18 edge in shots.



