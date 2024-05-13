



Tale of two halves; Season-ending Towsons in first round of NCAA tournament

SYRACUSE, NY (May 12, 2024) Fourth-seeded Syracuse used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to avoid an upset bid from CAA champion Towson and beat the Tigers 20-15 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome on the campus of Syracuse University. The Orange improves to 12-5 on the season and advances to face fifth-seeded Denver in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 19. The setback snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Tigers, finishing the year 13-4. their best season since 2016. Joey Spallina led Syracuse with a game-high eight points on four goals and four assists. Owen Hiltz added six points and scored four goals with two assists. Towson had multi-goal efforts, including hat tricks, from five players Bottom wall (3g, 1a), Mikey Weisshaar, Alex Roussel And Jos Webber but it wasn't enough. Roussel led the Tigers with a career-high seven points, with four goals and three assists. Trailing 9-8 at halftime, Syracuse was unconscious in the third quarter and defeated Towson 9-1 to lift the Orange to victory. Syracuse outscored Towson 18-6 in the quarter, including 12 shots on goal, and the Dutch had nine different scorers. Towson was firing on all cylinders, scoring six goals on seven shots in the first quarter on the way to a one-goal lead. Hak Gallagher and Weisshaar each scored two goals in the frame. Weisshaar scored his second straight goals with 10 seconds left in the opening stanza, giving the Tigers a 6-5 lead after 15 minutes. There was only one goal in the first 9:30 of the second quarter, but Towson defeated the Dutch 3-2 in the final 5:30 to take a 9-8 lead at halftime. Four Tigers scored multiple goals in the first half, including Webber, who put TU ahead at halftime with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. Roussel had four points on two goals and two assists in the first 30 minutes. Syracuse was impressive at the X, winning 23 faceoffs, compared to 15 for Towson. The Dutch defeated the Tigers 46-34, including 26-16 in the second half. Syracuse recorded 29 shots on goal, while Towson had 25 shots on goal. Follow #CAALaxFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about CAA member institutions and their teams.

