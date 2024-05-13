UNC women's tennis NCAA tournament ends after fall to Texas A&M

Graduate student Abbey Forbes not only did her singing talent occasionally lend itself to performances of the national anthem, but so did her double talent. North Carolina only dropped the doubles point three times this year.

Junior Carson Tanguilig remained a steady hand for the Tar Heels 11-4 in singles and 14-1 in doubles.

Then sophomore Reese Brantmeiers An injury seemingly changed the team's trajectory and the Tar Heels had to completely change their plans, freshman Tatum Evans burned her redshirt and joined Thea Rabman like a fresh face. After a three years drought, it was Evans who ultimately riveted the ACC championship title for North Carolina.

And over the past five years, these players have made their impact on UNC. Four ITA National Team Indoor titles. Three ACC Championships. One NCAA national championship.

A lot of great players came through and teams that were very close, Kalbas said. This team crossed the threshold last year. This year, with some injuries and some things not going their way, they fought like crazy, competed and showed that the team over the player, the person over the player is the most important thing.

Friday's battle directly reflected the kind of team this is: they fight to the end. Five singles matches and An doubles went into tiebreaks.

UNC held a lead on all three doubles courts midway through the sets. Then things got out of hand. While Scotty and Yarlagadda survived a crucial deuce point cling During their match, Tran and Forbes dropped and fell four games in a row, 6-4. The first team point would be decided by a tiebreak thriller. Things didn't go North Carolina's way. The Tar Heels were down early, 1-0.

UNC senior Fiona Crawley reaches to hit the ball during the third round doubles match of the NCAA Tournament against Texas A&M at the Chewning Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. UNC lost 4-1.

Although the game remained a tough battle, UNC rallied. Rabman equalized the score with a straight set victory. For a moment there was hope.

But despite winning her first set, Crawley fell in the third. North Carolina down again, 2-1.

Tanguilig forced a third set, but her comeback came short. Another point for the Aggies.

Compete against the nationally ranked No. 1 singles player, Mary Stoiana, Scotty fought for one tiebreaker in the second set. Anyway was not enough.

After Scotty's final return landed outside the white lines, the Texas A&M players stormed the Carolina Blue field. Scotty's hands covered her face. Her shoulders were shaking and tears were flowing. Kalbas threw his arms around her.

UNC women's tennis head coach Brian Kalabas comforts a visibly upset senior Elizabeth Scotty after her singles and team loss during the third round of the NCAA Tournament against Texas A&M at the Chewning Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. UNC lost 4-1.

They are fighters, Kalbas said. They don't give up. They compete for each other and support each other. They just wanted to keep playing. They enjoy being together. Probably the most frustrating thing for them is that they won't be able to do that.

They fight until the end because they want to win for each other. Through it all, the Tar Heels on the courts exemplified the bondedness of the group that Kalbas and assistant coach Hayley had. Carter touted.

When Crawley's singles match ended in a heartbreaking loss, Tran left her court to hug her crying teammate. As Tanguilig rallied for her third set, she paused to give a high-five and words of encouragement to Yarlagadda and Scotty, who were neck deep in their own tiebreaks and contested matches.

Are heartbreaking for Carter to see the season end like this, but she said the Tar Heels will look back on this team and these seniors with fond memories.

It's the end of this chapter, but the trajectory of the women's tennis program is forever changed.

We talk a lot about the Carolina tradition and always trying to build on that, and these guys have built on that like no other, Carter said. I think one day they will be like me and look back at the team of the future and realize that they helped create it.

