Sports
How do six Chicago Blackhawks players fare at the World Hockey Championships?
Although the Chicago Blackhawks didn't make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they did six players skating in the IIHF Hockey World Championship that started last Friday.
It would be smart if hockey had an international showcase after the Stanley Cup is over so that each country can have the best players, but that's just a minor gripe.
Connor Bedard is the biggest name the Blackhawks have in the tournament as he plays for Team Canada. Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic are part of the blue line group for Team USA. Philipp Kurashev skates for Switzerland. Petr Mrazek is in goal for host country Czech Republic. Finally, Lukas Reichel is on the selection for Germany.
The yet-to-be Calder Trophy winner scored two goals in Canada's 4-2 win over Great Britain.
He can add more goals to his total in a few hours when Canada plays Denmark (the puck will drop about an hour after this play is posted). Former Blackhawk Brandon Hagel also had a goal Friday.
Both had an assist in Team USA's 5-2 loss to Sweden on Friday. Jones had two assists in the Americans' 6-1 victory over Germany yesterday.
Reichel still has to skate for the Germans.
He was shaky in his first beginning yesterday. Norway scored three goals on 11 shots against Mrazek. The Czech Republic still won 6-3.
He got an assist in Switzerland's 5-2 win over Norway on Friday.
