Northern Iowa University





TERRE HAUTE, Ind. The UNI track and field team concluded the third and final day of the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Outdoor Championships Sunday afternoon with a pair of athletes earning podium finishes. Northern Iowa finished with 88 total points in the men's team race and finished fourth overall, while the Panther women placed eighth with 50.5 points. Indiana State claimed both the men's and women's titles. The Panther men's team finished the championships in fourth place with 88 total points. The women finished in eighth place with a total of 50.5 points. The 4×400 meter relay team Brody Lovell , Zach Val , Micah Ellis And Isaac Wash won the bronze medal with a time of 3:15.91. Fall also took third place in the 400-meter dash in 48.30 seconds earlier in the day. UNI's women's 4×400 meter relay team of Jill Bennett , Joey Perry , Sophia Jungling And Anna Winterrowd finished in sixth place (3:47.58). In the 4×100 meter relay, the men's team of Deonte Dean , Hunter Manock , Jerome Jessup And Jack Sumners finished in fourth place with a time of 40.25 seconds, while the women's team of Olivia Kramer , Madelyn Sanda , Ariana Yaklich And Jill Bennett took sixth place in a time of 46.17 seconds. Manock finished fifth individually in the 110 meter hurdles (14.28), as Jerome Jessup placed sixth in the 100 meters (10.62) and Dean finished in seventh place in the 200 meter dash (21.36). Vaske ran a personal best of 53.99 seconds to take sixth place in the men's 400 meters hurdles, finishing sixth, while Sanda finished eighth in the women's 100 meters (11.96). . At the field events Breanna Hackman took fifth place in the women's discus throw with a throw of 46.69 meters, as Bo Braunecker led the Panther men in the discus with a personal best throw of 47.37 meters. Spencer Kessel also finished with a personal best throw of 47.28 meters in the discus, taking home eighth place. NEXT ONE A number of Panthers will head south to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the NCAA Division I West Regional, May 22-25 on the University of Arkansas campus. The list of qualified athletes is expected to be finalized this week. FINAL STANDINGS OF THE MEN'S TEAM 1st – Indiana State (221.5)

2nd – Illinois State (152)

3rd – Southern Illinois (107)

4th – UNI (88)

5th – Drake (67)

6th – Belmont (65.5)

7th – Bradley (61)

8th – Valparaíso (31)

9th – Evansville (14)

10th – UIC (7) FINAL STANDINGS OF THE LADIES TEAM 1st – Indiana State (158)

2nd – Murray State (136.5)

3rd – Illinois State (132.5)

4th – Belmont (130)

5th – Southern Illinois (58)

6th – Drake (54)

7th – Bradley (51)

8th – UNI (50.5)

9th – Missouri State (39.5)

10th – Evansville (7)

11th – UIC (2)

