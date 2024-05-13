South Africa tour enters 22nd year





Preview by Joint Tour Manager Matt Cooke. The Under 15 Boys Tour to South Africa will begin its 22nd trip to the Southern Hemisphere in the second half of October this year. More than 300 previous tourists have embarked on the unique tour experience offered by the Kruger National Park and Cape Town's highly challenging cricketing environment. Later this year, another 14 players will get the chance to follow in their footsteps. The previous tourist gallery boasts an abundance of staff who have gone on from Devon to further distinctions in First Class and International cricket. The tour has always functioned as an additional part of the County Age Group programme, rather than its culmination. It was originally designed to take young cricketers out of their comfort zones, stretch them, expose them to different cricketing experiences and come back as better-rounded young men on and off the field. This goal has not changed over the past 21 trips and will always be the mantra of the tour and the reason for traveling 9,000 kilometers. While the rationale for touring hasn't changed, the finances of the trip have, with the cost per traveling team member never having been higher. Each tour group member is tasked with raising more than £3,000 to cover the 18-day trip is no small task. Players and parents will have the opportunity to offer commercial sponsorship by placing advertisements in a tour brochure that acts as a memento of the trip and a sponsorship tool. 1,000 copies are being printed through the Devon club network and an electronic version is continuously available on the Devon Cricket Foundation website. The founder of the tour, Alan Swift, has always ensured that finances would never be a barrier to players traveling to South Africa. This principle has always been maintained and will always be maintained. However, this comes at a cost. Throughout the year we need to raise funds through private donations, charitable support in the form of The David Shepherd Cricket Trust and commercial sponsors to make the trip viable, and provide financial support to each member of the touring party where necessary. We are actively looking for further commercial sponsors for the 2024 Tour. Sponsorship is available from €250 advertising in the Tour brochure to broader sponsorship, including premium page advertisements in the brochure, combined with logos on shirts and digital recognitions. If you are interested in sponsoring the tour, please contact us Mat Cooke. If you would like to support the boys with a personal donation, there is one Just give a page where this can be made. Every donation, no matter how big or small, is gratefully accepted. One of the alumni of the 2013 and 2014 tours, Ben Green, who has forged a successful First Class career, will return for some CPD during his off-season and coach on the tour for the second time. This further demonstrates the benefits of the trip for the boys, spending 17 days in the company of a current professional cricketer. The 2024 touring party consists of the boys below, who will compete as the province's Under 15 Boys team this summer. Follow their progress ahead of the trip from this summer's games Play cricket. Arya Dua (Plymouth CC), Jake Dunn (Ivybridge CC), Artie Evans (Heathcoat CC), Sam Ford (Cornwood CC), Ben Handley (Sandford CC), Jacob Hardy (Exeter CC), Ollie Knight (Sandford CC), Ben Major (Ottery St Mary CC), Marcus Neary (Exeter CC), Josh Paget (Exeter CC), Josh Stewart (Bradninch & Kentisbeare CC), Callum Williams (Plympton CC), Gethin Williams (Bovey Tracey CC) and Harry Witcher (Plymouth CC).

