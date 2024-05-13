Gwinnett County's football coach shares his concerns ahead of election season





SUWANEE, Ga. Every election season you hear: your vote is your vote. The saying reminds us that behind every vote is a real person with a reason to vote. Candidates spend money on polling and staffing to decipher Georgia's electorate. But nothing beats a face-to-face conversation. Meet Gerald “Boo” Mitchell, a soccer coach and youth league administrator Mitchell is the chairman of the Gwinnett Football League. He is also a substitute teacher and football coach. “I tell people that all the time: I do this for the kids,” Mitchell said. “Because thank God when I was growing up there were people who did things like me, what I do and that allowed me to be successful.” Things he deals with Cost of living Mitchell said one of the key issues that will influence his vote is the economy. “If I pay four or five dollars for a bag of chips, I mean I hope it goes back to at least two dollars,” he said. “I think something needs to be done about that.” World affairs Mitchell explained that he is concerned about conflicts around the world. “I'm terrified that my children would have to go through war,” the coach said. “It is clear that we want peace,” he continued. Mitchell's take on the 2024 election season: “Memories of the last election,” Mitchell said. 'I feel like this has split the country in two. Or maybe even a third or more than that.' Nevertheless, he draws inspiration from the children he coaches. “I'm optimistic about the generation that comes after us,” he said. “I see more kids these days just playing together…I'm a substitute teacher here in Gwinnett and I see kids of all races and ages and whatnot just walking down the hall talking.” “I like to see color becoming less of a thing and everyone just kind of being together,” he added. I have a good feeling about that.” Watch our Voice of the Voter segment during The Georgia Vote Sundays at 11 a.m. on WXIA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/news/politics/gwinnett-county-football-coach-shares-concerns-ahead-of-election-season/85-ed5a7c61-cc8a-4813-b93f-3f16f19d2465 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos