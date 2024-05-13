China enjoys a clean slate at WTT Saudi Smash

Men's singles winner China's Wang Chuqin (L) and women's singles winner China's Chen Meng pose during the WTT Saudi Smash 2024 awards ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 11 (Xinhua) — Paddlers Chen Meng and Wang Chuqin claimed the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the WTT Saudi Smash 2024 on Saturday, as China finished the tournament with a clean sweep of all five the trophies.

In the afternoon session of the final day, the women's singles final witnessed a rematch of the classic showdown from Tokyo 2020. World No. 4 and Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated world champion Sun Yingsha 4-2.

In the opening set, Sun quickly gained momentum and claimed an 11-6 lead. However, Chen made a remarkable comeback in the second set, securing a commanding 6-2 lead and eventually leveling the score at 1-1 with an 11-5 win.

In the third set, both players were locked in a neck-and-neck battle, with the score tied at 4-4 early on. Chen managed to break the deadlock with a four-point run to claim the set 11-8.

In the fourth set, Chen showed unwavering dominance and raced to a 5-1 lead. Although Sun launched a comeback bid towards the end of the set to level the score at 9-9, Chen Meng kept her composure to secure an 11-9 win.

Sun launched a fierce offensive in the fifth set and secured an 11-6 victory to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

In the sixth set, Sun struggled with errors, allowing Chen to take a 5-1 lead. Despite Sun's best efforts to fend off four match points, Chen took advantage of a crucial opportunity with a powerful serve to earn the 11-8 victory.

In the men's singles final, Chinese top player Wang Chuqin faced German Patrick Franziska. Wang secured the win with a 4-2 scoreline to take his third title of the tournament.

Wang dominated the opening exchanges, winning the first three sets with scores of 11-2, 11-7 and 11-5. Despite a resilient fightback from Franziska, who claimed the next two sets with scores of 12-8 and 12-10, Wang regained control in the sixth set and secured an 11-6 victory.

May 11 coincided with Wang Chuqin's 24th birthday. After his victory, Wang Chuqin made a “3” gesture with his hand, meaning he had won three titles. The Saudi Arabian tournament organizers also prepared a birthday cake for Wang Chuqin, who celebrated with a cheering crowd.

The WTT Saudi Smash 2024 marked the first event organized by the WTT in partnership with Saudi Arabia. According to reports, WTT plans to continue hosting Grand Slam events in Saudi Arabia in the coming years, further promoting the development of table tennis in the region and providing more opportunities to players and enthusiasts around the world.

Chen Meng of China poses with the trophy during the awards ceremony after the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China reacts after winning the women's final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China poses with the trophy during the awards ceremony after the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng (R) of China serves during the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China returns during the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng (L) and Sun Yingsha of China pose with the trophy during the awards ceremony after the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China poses with the trophy during the awards ceremony after the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China returns during the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China returns during the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Chen Meng of China takes selfies with the trophy during the awards ceremony after the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou )

Chen Meng of China reacts after winning the women's final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles final between Chen Meng of China and Sun Yingsha of China during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Patrick Franziska of Germany during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates during the awards ceremony after the men's singles final at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the men's singles final against Patrick Franziska of Germany during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China makes a return during the men's singles final against Germany's Patrick Franziska at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates his goal during the men's singles final against Patrick Franziska of Germany during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin (L) of China and Patrick Franziska of Germany pose during the awards ceremony after the men's singles final at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates during the awards ceremony after the men's singles final at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Patrick Franziska of Germany during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin (L) of China and Patrick Franziska of Germany pose during the awards ceremony after the men's singles final at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Wang Chuqin (front left) of China receives his birthday cake after winning the men's singles final at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)