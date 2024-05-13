Sports
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World 2024 with their Net Worth
Cricket is a game played between two teams of 11 players on a field. Cricket is one of the games with the longest history and is a popular sport invented in England. Cricket matches provide a sense of unity between different cultures in different countries and can be seen as a vehicle for social mobility as fans travel around the world to watch matches in stadiums.
Rank 1: Sachin Tendulkar
Country: India
Net worth: $172 million
Age: 51
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the richest cricketer in the world. He scored over 34,000 runs and made a hundred international centuries. In the cricket world, he is not just a hero but a god for all Indian cricketers. His net worth is $172 million and he sponsors famous brands such as BMW, MRF and Pepsi. He also serves as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians, for which he was a player during his time.
Rank 2: MS Dhoni
Country: India
Net worth: $127 million
Age: 42
MS Dhoni is ranked as the second richest cricketer in the world. He was born on July 7, 1981 in Ranchi. MS Dhoni is a player for Chennai Super Kings. He played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led CSK to win two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. Mahendra Singh is one of the highest-paid cricketers, with a net worth of $127 million, and he points also on well-known industries such as Reebok, RedBus and Colgate. Apart from this endorsement and cricket, he owns a fashion brand called Se7en.
Rank 3: Virat Kohli
Country: India
Net worth: $122 million
Age: 35
Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988 in Delhi to a Hindu Punjabi family. In our top 10 richest cricketers, Virat is the third richest cricketer with a net worth of $122 million. He is a very good captain and batsman. Apart from his competitions, he is known for his personality, his personal life and his forehead TV advertisements. Virat Kohli has worked with many big brands like Pepsi, Google and Colgate, and he also owns a fashion brand called Wagon. Virat Kohli runs his fashion brands in collaboration with Puma, another clothing brand.
Rank 4: Ricky Ponting
Country: Australia
Net worth: $100 million
Age: 49
Ricky Pointing was born on December 19, 1974 in Australia. He has been a cricket coach and commentator, and he is known as a former cricketer. Ricky Ponting was a legendary Australian cricketer and former captain of the Australian team who is ranked 4th on our list of the richest cricketers in the world. He scored more than 27,000 runs in 560 international cricket matches. Ricky has coached the Delhi Capitals and is known as a prominent cricket commentator.
Rank 5: Jacques Kallis
Country: South America
Net worth: $70 million
Age: 48
Jacques Kallis is renowned for his all-round performances in international cricket and is widely known as one of the greatest all-rounders in the world. Jacques has a wonderful record with 25534 runs in 5009 matches and 577 wickets. He played a key role in the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL victory in 2012, and in 2014, he joined Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. He also works as a brand ambassador for a well-known hair studio called Advanced Hair Studio India. He has solidified his position at number 5 on our list.
Rank 6: Brian Lara
Country: West Indies
Net worth: $60 million
Age: 55
Brian Lara was born on September 2, 1969 in Kanta Road, Trinidad. He is a West Indian cricketer. He is one of the shining cricket stars in the West Indies, with a net worth of $60 million. He is one of the most popular modern-day left-handed players.
Rank 7: Shane Warne
Country: Australia
Net worth: $50 million
Age: 52
Shane Warne ranks seven in our top 10 richest people. The net worth is 15 million which means 346 crores. He was the ex-captain and leading leg-spinner of the Australian cricket team. He is known as a cricket match commentator. Shane Warne has consumed various plants such as Pepsi, MacDonald and many more and now he works as a coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
He was born on September 13, 1969 and died on March 4, 2022 in Thailand. He died while on vacation in Thailand, where he suffered a heart attack and died immediately. He has received tributes wherever cricket is played.
Rank 8: Virendra Sehwag
Country: India
Net worth: $42 million
Age: 45
Virendra Sehwag has a network of around USD 40 million and INR 277 crores. Virendra Sehwag is a famous Indian cricketer and is the best cricketer in the world. Known for his dominant opening, he also serves as the head coach of Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. Viren Sehwag is one of the players who made their fastest triple century. The brand ambassador of Hero Honda is Virendra Sehwag and he too endorses a well-known brand. Virendra Sehwag has signed partnerships with several famous brands like Reebok, Samsung, Adidas and many other famous brands.
Rank 9: Yuvraj Singh
Country: India
Net worth: $40 million
Age: 42
Yuvraj Singh is an Indian cricketer who ranks ninth on the list of the richest cricketers in the world. He has an average net worth of $40 million. An all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh has served as vice-captain of the Indian team and became popular after hitting six sixes in six balls while bowling for the entire team. Yuvraj Singh also recovered from cancer after the 2011 World Cup. He bravely fought this deadly disease and recovered. Yuvraj has worked with many brands including his brand YWC.
Rank 10: Shane Watson
Country: Australia
Net worth: $40 million
Age: 42
Shane Watson is an Australian player who holds the 10th position in the top 10; his net worth is estimated at $40 million. Shane Watson is an all-round cricketer and was a prominent member of Australia. He scored 100,950 international runs and took 281 international wickets in his entire cricket career. He is known for his ability to achieve powerful goals. Shane Watson was a player for the Royal Challenger.
In this article, we have talked about the top 10 richest cricketers in the world.
