Sports
Early betting lines have Virginia Tech football as the underdog in two big ACC games
We are still over three months (15 weeks) away from the start of the 2024 college football season. For Virginia Tech, it will be another year as the Hokies play their four non-conference games to start the season before finally getting into ACC play at the end of September to start.
Virginia Tech opens with a road game at Vanderbilt, followed by a home game against Marshall, a road game at Old Dominion and a home game with Rutgers, who defeated the Hokies 35-16in New Jersey in 2023.
It's never too early to look at betting odds for the upcoming season and early returns for Virginia Tech have produced mixed results, including two of their biggest ACC games in 2024.
Once Virginia Tech completes its non-conference schedule, they will kick off ACC play in Miami on September 27, followed by a cross-country trip to California to play Stanford before even getting a home conference game at Lane Stadium . Virginia Tech has home games with Boston College, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Clemson with their other two road games at Duke and Syracuse. Currently, Miami and Clemson are the frontrunners in the ACC schedule, and according to DraftKings, Virginia Tech is above a touchdown underdog against one and just below a touchdown underdog against the other.
Virginia Tech is currently an 8.5 underdog at Miami and a 5.5 underdog at home against Clemson. Of course, a lot can change long before those games start and the lines start to shift, but it's not surprising to see the Hokies as underdogs in those games.
Another Virginia Tech game that already has lines is the season opener against Vanderbilt on Labor Day Weekend. The Hokies are currently a 10.5 favorite against the Commodores in Nashville.
