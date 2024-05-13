Novak Djokovic in 'concerned' confession about bottle incident after tennis defeat in Rome





After a crash during the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world says his performance was greatly hampered by the after-effects of being cracked on the head by a bottle. On Friday, the Serbian was involved in a freak accident while signing autographs after his second-round win over Corentin Moutet. The tennis Ace was hit in the head by a bottle while signing autographs and interacting with fans after his second-round win Franceby Corentin Moutet. Djokovic was treated after the match and told fans he was fine, but days later against Alejandro Tabilo he looked a shadow of his former self. Novak Djokovic says he was hampered by the effects of a bottle blow to the head during his loss at the Italian Open on Friday. Image: Getty The world number 1 struggled to find any rhythm against Tabilo on Sunday, with the Chilean beating him in just 67 minutes at the Italian Open. After the match, Djokovic blamed Friday's incident for his 6-2 6-3 defeat. “That really had a big impact on me. Afterwards I got medical care and I was nauseous, dizzy and bloody for half an hour (to) an hour,” Djokovic said. The Serbian initially made light of the incident when he jokingly wore a cycle helmet in training on Saturday, but after Sunday's performance he says he will have further scans. RELATED: “I managed to sleep well, I had a headache. The next day, or yesterday, I was doing quite well, so I thought it was good. Maybe it's good, maybe not,” he added. “The way I felt on the pitch today was completely like another player stepping into my shoes. Just no rhythm, no pace, no balance on any shot. It's a bit worrying.” The loss means the six-time Italian Open champion has failed to reach at least the quarter-finals in Rome for the first time since 2006. The defeat continues a disjointed preparation for his title defense at the French Open, which starts on May 26. the world number 1 is yet to reach a final in 2024 and has played just six matches on clay this year. The story continues Novak Djokovic required medical treatment after being hit in the head by a water bottle following his second-round win. Image: X/Getty Alejandro Tabilo writes history with victory over Novak Djokovic Tabilo's win made him the first Chilean in 17 years to beat a world number 1 since Fernando Gonzalez defeated Roger Federer at the ATP Finals in 2007. The 26-year-old was dominant throughout, breaking Djokovic's serve four times, and he did too. There is no single breaking point. “It's unbelievable. I came on the field and I just looked around and took it all in, trying to process everything. I'm trying to wake up now,” Tabilo said. “I just tried to keep my nerves in check and keep swinging. Every time you feel like you're getting close to the end, your arms get a little tighter. I just tried not to think about it and take it one point at a time It's crazy, I can't believe what happened.” Tabilo will play Karen Khachanov in the next round after the Russian 16th seed defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-2 6-4. with AAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/novak-djokovic-in-concerning-admission-about-bottle-incident-after-tennis-defeat-in-rome-231833186.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos