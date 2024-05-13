No. 14 Stony Brook Womens Lacrosse Topped by No. 3 Syracuse in Second Round of NCAA Tournament





SYRACUSE, NY No. 14 Stony Brook women's lacrosse put up a valiant effort but was defeated by No. 3 Syracuse, 15-10, in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Seawolves' season comes to an end after racking up 18 wins and clinching their 11e consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. Syracuse opened a 6-2 lead in the first quarter as it got goals from five different scorers. Stony Brook, as a senior midfielder, erased the early deficit in the second quarter Ellie sister scored back-to-back goals during the first five minutes of the frame to cut the lead to 6–4. After a goal by Syracuse graduate midfielder Charlotte Verhulst scored a women's goal to cut the deficit to two, 7-5, with 6:40 to play in the second. The Orange stopped Stony Brook's run with a stop on the defensive end at 5:34 in the second and then scored four of the final five goals in the quarter to take an 11-6 lead into halftime. Stony Brook and Syracuse played an even final 30 minutes, with each team scoring four goals each and the Dutch securing a 15-10 victory. Graduate attack Kailyn Hart scored her third goal of the game with 11:20 left in the third quarter, making it 14e hat trick of the season. Masera, Hart and Verhulst all achieved major career milestones in the season finale. Masera had four total draw controls, setting the Stony Brook program record with 390, moving past Kerri McCarthy, who had a total of 387 draw controls from 2016 to 2019. Hart recorded five points with three goals and two assists in the final game of her collegiate career. With her five points, she surpassed the 300-point plateau in her career. She became the sixth player in program history to reach 300 points and finished her career with 302 points (73 goals, 19 assists). Verhulst found the back of the net once to register her 100e career point. The midfielder scored a total of 59 points this season, including 42 goals and 17 assists. During her career, she finished with 71 goals and 29 assists, good for 100 points. STATISTICS AND NOTES Stony Brook played in his 11 e straight NCAA Tournament second round.

The Seawolves' season-long 13-game winning streak came to an end. The 13-game streak was the longest streak since winning 14 straight games during the 2022 season.

Hart scored five points (three goals, two assists). It was her 14th game with five or more points in addition to scoring her 14th hat trick of the season.

Masera finished with three points (two goals, one assist) and four draws. The senior finished the season with 117 points, 77 goals, 40 assists and 145 draws. Masera's 117 points are the fourth-most in a single season in program history, while her 77 goals are the seventh-highest. She finished her career ranked first in draw control (390), fourth in goals (232) and fifth in points (317) in Stony Brook history.

Junior defender Avery Hines caused three turnovers and picked up four ground balls.

Senior defender Clare Levy scored a goal, caused two turnovers, picked up two ground balls and recorded three draw checks.

Graduated goalkeeper Emily Manning made eight saves to tie her season high.

Senior midfielder Jaden Hampel scored two goals for her fourth multi-goal game of the season.

