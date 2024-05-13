Mindful self-compassion lessons from cricket | by Meg Lyons | May 2024

Today is my first day of a 30-day writing course called Ship 30 for 30. Every day for 30 days, I will share a short essay on topics such as conscious self-compassion, balance, and well-being.

I wasn't sure what I would write about today, but yesterday's opening of the cricket season gave me the perfect material.

For those of you who don't know, I started playing cricket 7 years ago. I'm so grateful for the team: amazing women of all ages who are fun, supportive and welcoming.

The sun shone for our first match; the perfect day for cricket.

When it was my turn to hit, I went in hoping I could relax and enjoy it. I hit the first ball for 4, a nice way to start. The next ball I hit hard, but unfortunately straight at a fielder.

My thinking brain went offline and I called for a run that wasn't there. Too late I realized I had made the wrong decision, and after a direct hit I trudged back to the border.

Out after just 2 balls. So frustrating.

These moments are a great opportunity to practice the work I've been doing for the past two years, conscious self-compassion.

Mindful self-compassion consists of 3 components:

Mindfulness this is a moment of suffering. Noticing and naming the emotions of frustration and disappointment

Common humanity everyone suffers from it sometimes. The circumstances may be different, but suffering is part of life. Common humanity helps us remember that we are not alone when we suffer. Were human.

Self-kindness versus self-judgment when we suffer, show us kindness instead of being harsh and self-critical. Imagine what you would say to a loved one, or a child, or a pet, who was in pain. And then say that to ourselves instead of the unkind, self-beating narrative that many of us are so familiar with.

To be honest, I didn't do very well yesterday. It occurred to me today that it's just a lot easier to be hard on myself, possibly because it is faster.

If I come in first and say that was stupid or what a bad decision, it gives me the illusion that it will spare me the pain of hearing it from someone else.

I say illusion because I still hear the message; it just comes out of my voice.

The practice is to instead offer yourself the same kind words as you would to a friend, loved one, teammate, or colleague.

It was difficult

It's frustrating

You did your best

By the way, that's what my supportive, kind, and encouraging teammates said to me.

So the next time you're experiencing some stress, remember the three steps of conscious self-compassion: mindfulness, common humanity, and self-kindness.

See if you can practice being a kind friend to yourself in a moment of struggle.

As for me, I'll probably get another chance to practice this myself soon.

Cricket is a beautiful and cruel game!

#ship30for30 #mindfulselfcompassion