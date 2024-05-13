Xavier Worthy was almost a dynamic receiver at Michigan

Time. Room. Reality. It is more than a linear path. It is a prism of endless possibilities. Where a single choice can expand into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds than the ones you know.

That's part of the Marvels intro What if…? series on Disney+, the inspiration for what will become an offseason series that considers a world where things happened differently in college football and in Ann Arbor in 2023.

Just as the Avengers conquered Thanos and restored half the universe's population, Michigan triumphed over all of college football this past season.

Discover worlds where things happened differently. Sometimes the outcome of a championship will be the same, just in different ways. Other realities are much grimmer. Maize n Brew will guide you through these realities and ponder the question: What if…

What if…Xavier Worthy went to Michigan?

A few weeks ago, Xavier Worthy was selected in your world as number 28 overall in the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL draft. He became the focal point of a Texas Longhorn offense that ultimately cemented the backline that so many Longhorns reviled for him. He helped Quinn Ewers and Texas win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in the history of the Blue Blood program.

Worthy was an impactful freshman, breaking Texas freshman records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He had a career high of 2,755 receiving yards, 27 total touchdowns and nearly 200 receptions in his three seasons filled with conference and national honors. Of course he also defeated the NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash, with a time of 4.21 seconds in Indianapolis.

Before all this, Worthy was a Michigan commit in your timeline. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Jay Harbaugh brought him to Ann Arbor as part of the 2021 class that now features legends like Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson. However, Worthy did not have the academic standard required for admission to Michigan, and he was forced to reopen his commitment, choosing to attend Austin instead.

There are other timelines where this wasn't the case, and JJ McCarthy got his long-term weapon of the future early in the same class, early in his career. In 2021, Michigan had a loaded receiver room with Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, Mike Sainristil, AJ Henning and true freshman receivers Andrel Anthony and Xavier Worthy. Because of the depth, Sainristil moved to corner a year early, where he spent a year learning behind Daxton Hill and DJ Turner before becoming a starter.

Expectations weren't as astronomically high as usual after a disparaging 2020 season from Harbaugh and the team. Worthy was able to fly somewhat under the radar despite the excitement from die-hard fans about the future of the top 100-ranked receiver in his class.

Worthy quickly made a name for himself as a punt and kick returner with the Michigan team during early fall practices, and was the starter in the first game against Western Michigan, taking the job from Ronnie Bell. The coaching staff never felt pressure to kick their top receiver in 2020 back the following season, so Bell never tore his ACL like he did in that first game of 2021 in your world.

Explosive returns made it clear to the offensive coaches that Worthy needed the ball in his hands more often. Worthy rocketed up the depth chart, outperforming Wilson, Henning and Anthony and rocketing to the second favorite target for McNamara at midseason, behind Bell. Michigan was able to line him up in the slot most of the time, but also saw several snaps on the outside. The Wolverines designed end-arounds, screens and deep balls for the young wideout, while Bell was placed on the other end. It was clear early on that Gattis and this offense had a star on their hands.

While Michigan remained primarily a ground-and-pound team on offense, they ran more RPO to both ends with Bell and Worthy, giving the offense a lot of room on the outside to move the ball down the field. Kenneth Walker III still came away in East Lansing, but Michigan had enough firepower to stop the bleeding and beat No. 8 State of Michigan on his home field.

By the end of the season, the Wolverines were undefeated, Big Ten Champions after the win State of Ohio to end the regular season and beat up Iowa. This left Michigan as the only undefeated Power 5 school in the country, while reigning national champion Alabama defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. It forced the committee's hand to hold the two rematches in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and for Michigan to face Cincinnati in the semifinals.

Michigan's defense suffocated the Bearcats to a 21–6 victory, and Worthy scored a touchdown in his first postseason game, pushing the Wolverines to the championship game. While Georgia was still ultimately the best team, Michigan got a taste of a National Championship Game and the emphasis was placed on the Bulldogs a year earlier by Jim Harbaugh and this coaching staff.

Fast forward to 2022 and JJ McCarthy hurls the rock across the field at Worthy and Bell, who opted to stay another season with an extra COVID season. The classmate relationship McCarthy had with Worthy saw the two working with each other throughout the offseason. The second quarterback's deep ball issues were quickly resolved due to Worthy's ability to gain space from defenders and destroy long yards. This made Michigan a much more balanced team and the workload for Blake Corum was lighter all season. Although he still had a point at the Heisman, Corum did not suffer a knee injury against Illinois in the penultimate game of the season. Michigan would massacre Ohio State in Columbus, take care of business against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game, and was the No. 2 team in the country heading into the College Football Playoff while Georgia remained at No. 1. Michigan was much fitter for a shootout against TCU after a slow start from McCarthy, and the Wolverines were able to prevail, setting up a rematch with Georgia in the National Championship Game.

This time, Michigan was better prepared for the Bulldogs. McCarthy had his postseason jitters resolved after beating TCU, Sainristil had an extra season on defense and became one of the top corners in college football in his first season as a starter, and Corum was healthy and continued his incredible season on the road to their toughest season. opponent not yet. With the extra focus and mentality the team had to beat Georgia from Day 1 of the offseason, and the poise they had on the offensive end, Michigan became National Champions a year ahead of your timeline, beating Georgia 28-27 on the last place. second field goal by Jake Moody.

This also accelerated the offseason changes you saw in your world in 2024. While Harbaugh remained at Michigan, players like Corum, Sainristil, Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and more all headed to the draft. Still, Michigan had the best QB-RB-WR duo in college football in McCarthy-Edwards-Worthy in 2023. The Wolverines had a chance to build a dynasty with the core they had and the schedule they envisioned had. Not only did the Wolverines win the title in 2022, but they repeated as champions in a different way in 2023. Without Worthy in Texas, the Longhorns didn't make the College Football Playoff or beat Alabama early in the season. Both Alabama and Georgia made the College Football Playoffs and the Crimson Tide was undefeated. Michigan and Georgia met for the third straight playoff in the Rose Bowl this time. The Wolverines advanced for the second time in as many seasons. A rivalry with similar tones emerged across the national landscape, much like Clemson-Alabama. Then, Harbaugh and the Wolverines defeated No. 2 Alabama in the National Championship Game in Houston, creating one of the most memorable runs in college football history.

Worthy took on Wilson's role in your timeline and then several more in his third season, surpassing 1,200 yards receiving and scoring 15 total touchdowns. Along with McCarthy, the two finished in the top 10 for the Heisman voting and McCarthy hoisted the trophy in New York, barely squeaked by Jayden Daniels LSU. Worthy finished his Michigan career with 2,600 receiving yards, 28 touchdowns and 180 career receptions in three seasons.