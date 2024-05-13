Borregaard will play at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional





Tournament #11 Claes Borregaard at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

Left:Score live|Tweet OPENING TEE Junior Claes Borregaard will represent the Kennesaw State men's golf team in the NCAA Division I Chapel Hill Regional at Finley Golf Club. The tournament is scheduled from May 13 to 15. The format has been shifted due to the threat of bad weather. The current plan (subject to change) is 27+ holes on Monday, finish second round and maybe even start third round on Tuesday around the bad weather and play 9-18 holes on Wednesday to get as many holes as possible and hopefully the full 54. The event will take place at Foley Golf Club in Chapel Hill, NC Borregaard is the second Owl to compete as an individual at the NCAA Championships. Jeff Karlsson was the first to do it in 2010. KSU will move to Conference USA on July 1, 2024. BORREGAARD ​​​​THIS SEASON The junior from Smorum, Denmark has three top five finishes and six top 20 finishes in eight tournaments this season.

He led the top and was first on the team with a scoring average of 71.21 and 17 rounds played at par or better.

His season-low round of 6-under-par 66 came at Palmas Del Mar Collegiate. NCAA REGIONAL FORMAT Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be held to determine the 30 qualifying teams, and six non-qualifiers who will compete in the finals. The bottom five teams and the low individual not from those teams in each region will advance to the finals. If necessary, play-offs and tiebreaks will be used to determine passage to the final. The gaming committee will make every effort to complete 54 holes within the scheduled three-day period. TOURNAMENT FIELD (13 per Seed) No. 1 North Carolina No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 4 East Tennessee State, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 VCU, No. 8 Loyola Marymount, No. 9 Long Beach State, No. 10 Clemson, No. .11 Michigan State, No. 12 Ball State and No. 13 Howard. Individuals per seed 1. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

2. Walker Isley, UNCW

3. Nick Mathews, NC State

4. Conor Gough, Charlotte

5. Will Davis, Davidson

6. Spencer Oxendine, NC State

7. Erik Johansson, Campbell

8. Claes Borregaard Kennesaw State 9. Justin LaRue, Longwood

10. Fred Roberts IV, Highlight NEXT ONE The top five teams and the lowest ranked person not on one of those five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship May 24-29 at the Champions Course at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Stay up to date with Owls men's golf by following KSU on Twitter @KSUOwlNationAnd @KSUOwlsMGolfor by liking Kennesaw State OwlsFacebook.

