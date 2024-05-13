The Last Word: Booker Prize winner, a huge cricket fan!





Salman Rushdie has a new hero. It's Tiger Pataudi. The novelist, who lost an eye in an attack while giving a speech in upstate New York, writes the following in his book Knife: I decided that Tiger would be my role model. If he could match the ferocious speed of (Wes) Hall and (Charlie) Griffith, I could manage to pour water into a glass without spilling it, and generally manage to function as a one-eyed man. a world with two eyes. Is Rushdie a cricket fan? There are two stories that have been doing the rounds. In one he played outside his home in Mumbai in the 1950s, with I think Polly Umrigar as the childhood hero. The other is that he said he supported the Indian cricket team more than a decade ago. I'm not sure either of them are authentic, they sound Bollywood cute, if you know what I mean. Like anecdotes attached to stories post-hoc after someone has become famous. Of course, I may be wrong, and that Rushdie, as a boy, pretended to be Hazare or Mankad while playing with his comrades. But he, like James Joyce, has used the names of cricketers for characters in his novels. Joyce's Finnegans Wake features WG Grace, Ranji, Fry and other players from the golden era. There is even a slim volume, Cricket in the Writings of James Joyce. In his most recent novel, Victory City, Rushdie gave the sons of his fictional Pampa Kampana the following names: Erapalli, Bhagwat and Gundappa, immortalizing, and appropriately enough, the three greats of Karnataka cricket, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar and Viswanath in a novel based in Karnataka. On a side note, it has been fifty years since they played a key role in Karnataka's first-ever Ranji triumph. But the Karnataka State Cricket Association is yet to name a stand after them! The fictional sons' names were chosen by their father Bukka Raya I. According to astrological charts, Gundappa meant for the child to be generous and haughty, while Bhagwat meant for him to be a devoted servant of God, and Erapalli suggested an idealistic approach. dreamer with a lot of imagination. Bukka privately admitted to Pampa Kampana that the boy's actual characters largely refuted the validity of the astrologer's predictions. In his earlier The Moors Last Sigh, former India player Abbas Ali Baig plays a key role. When Baig was playing in a Test fifty against Australia in Mumbai in 1960, a young lady ran into the stands and planted a kiss on his cheek. Three decades later, Rushdie created Abbas Ali Baig's pillow, a painting, in his novel. My mother (Aurora) was inspired, says one character. She rushed home and in one sustained burst completed the painting, in which the real shy cock, done for a challenge, was transformed into a full-scale western movie clinch. It was Aurora's version that everyone remembered Perhaps a scholar is already working on Cricket in the writings of Salman Rushdie

