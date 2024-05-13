Dearing delivers: Junior Clinches Team Conference title for Excelsior Tennis





The end of the school year has arrived and with it comes the end-of-year tournaments for spring sports. The first in the series of tournaments was the men's tennis team, which hosted conference, individual district and team district tournaments in a week. The week started with the conference tournament on May 1. The Tigers (3-8) first game of the day was against Winnetonka (1-8). The conference tournament started red hot for the Tigers and ended with a dominant 7-2 victory. The next match was against the rival Kearney Bulldogs. With the conference championship on the line, this was a back-and-forth battle. In the final singles match of the day, junior Jack Dearing had a chance to earn the victory and the conference championship. After an impressive performance, Dearing secured the match win and a conference championship for Excelsior! It felt great to achieve something after working so much to improve throughout the year. Dearing said. This was the school's first suburban conference championship since returning to the esteemed conference in 2022. The next event of the week was individual districts, which can qualify an individual for the state tournament. Players must place in the top two of this tournament to qualify for the next round. After an unfortunate draw, Austin Collins, Excelsior's top tennis player, had to play the number one player in the district in the second round. This is someone who has previously qualified for the state tournament and succeeded. Unfortunately, Collins lost this match, sending him to the third-place match where he faced fellow Tiger Theo Struhmann. Collins won this competition and took third place, and Struhmann came fourth. Although both young men narrowly missed the cut to advance to the next round, having two players ranked in the top 4 districts is a phenomenal achievement. The final event of the season was the Team Class 1 District 14 event. In this event they played St. Michael the Archangel (6-7). Unfortunately, the Tigers lost in a close game 3-5, ending their season. It was an unfortunate end to their season, but winning the conference with an extremely young team is a great achievement and gives the team hope for next year. District play for spring sports continues next week with the baseball team's district tournament, with more to come.

