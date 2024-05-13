TSU's Duante' Abercrombie wants to bring the HBCU experience to hockey

Duante' Abercrombie, a former coach with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, is building a unique hockey program at HBCU Tennessee State University (photo available).

By Evan F. Moore

The first thing new Tennessee State University hockey coach Duante' Abercrombie plans to do once he settles into his office is create a visual and elevated representation of what could be possible for the Tigers faithful: a photo of the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship trophy.

After the announcement that the Nashville-based university is establishing a hockey program at an HBCU, the first of its kind questions were asked.

Why? Who will coach? Who will play on the team? How? Where is the money for a hockey team at an HBCU? What? Where? Will the school's marching band play home games? Are the Nashville Predators involved?

Play hockey at an HBCU? Why not.

For Abercrombie, who was hired last month as the first coach in program history, to tell it, he would say, why not?

After all, as a black man, hockey enthusiast and HBCU (Hampton University) graduate who rose through the coaching and scouting ranks, he is uniquely suited for the task at hand.

When the announcement was made about college hockey at TSU, he was in the area for a potentially unrelated event: the 2023 NHL Draft, which was taking place in Nashville.

“Last year I worked with the Maple Leafs. The moment I saw the announcement I said, 'This is extremely interesting,'” Abercrombie said. “I heard about the feasibility study and the rumblings behind the scenes, but now I see a public announcement to see where they wanted to take the program. The school contacted us in December [2023].”

I also had questions when I heard that Washington DC native Abercrombie had been hired.

What will happen if he accepts TSU's offer and the puck drops at center ice for the first game of the schedule?

Fundraising, purchasing equipment, university assistance, alumni support, maneuvering through potential NIL deals for players, hiring assistant coaches and, most importantly, building a roster are all tasks Abercrombie says it is ready for is. When TSU officials approached him about taking the job, he had questions like all of us.

Abercrombie says school officials such as outgoing university president Glenda Glover, athletic director Mikki Allen, Executive Associate Athletic Director of Administration & Capital Projects Dusty Bennett and hockey director Nick Guerriero assured him of their intentions to start a hockey program.

“I wanted to make sure that [Tennessee State] was serious. I didn't want this to be a flash in the pan or a publicity stunt,” Abercrombie said. “Everyone I've spoken to has expressed confidence, and completely checked out what they're trying to achieve with the school. This wasn't seen as a splash in the sports world; an opportunity to work with the Nashville Predators, and a program where TSU students get the Nashville experience and also have a hockey team.

Why the time is right

Duante' Abercrombie, when he played with the Fort Dupont Cannons under coach Neal Henderson (photo provided).

Historically, fringe sports at HBCU colleges and universities, such as baseball, tennis and sailing, rarely represent the general student demographic.

Abercrombie, a former youth and high school hockey coach, says more black kids are playing hockey than ever, despite a vocal minority within hockey culture that is historically and culturally resistant to change. He sees a similarity in the reasons why HBCUs were initially founded by providing opportunities for players not on the radar of other college hockey programs.

The connection goes back to his youth hockey days playing for the Fort Dupont Cannons, a development program that introduces inner-city kids to the sport, led by legendary coach Neal Henderson, the first black man inducted into USA Hockey Hall of Fame.

Duante' Abercrombie as a youth hockey player (photo provided).

“This is just another step in the sense that it shows me that hockey has grown to the level where it has shown that diversity matters and that it cares about the development of the game, and that it has penetrated the HBCU landscape,” said Abercrombie. “As you see more of us in the game, you would be surprised to know that there are well over 100 NCAA caliber junior hockey players playing the game right now who are Black. To say that this is going to be an all-black team, I don't think it's fair. Could it happen? Absolute. Should it happen? I do not think so.

“I think the story of someone who is not black going to a historically black college and entrusting their athletic future to an HBCU and all the values ​​and culture that are present on those campuses; it is an extremely powerful existence. You're going to have people who have never experienced a black person come to a historically black college where the campus is predominantly black. I just think it does so much for the world in general, not just hockey.”

Building an HBCU hockey program from the ice

Duante' Abercrombie announced as TSU's head hockey coach (Credit: Facebook).

Currently, Abercrombie has yet to move to Nashville from the DC area.

However, while he continues to deal with logistics, he has also delved into fundraising, a controversial area within HBCU spaces. While he wouldn't detail the recruitment and where the team will practice and play home games, Abercrombie says alumni and fans will be proud of the product.

“I am actively recruiting. I have already started watching a few games, but my main focus now is on fundraising,” Abercrombie said. “If you don't have the money, you can't go out and recruit. If you don't have money, you can't have equipment for the athletes when they come in. You have no money, you can't join conferences to play [in]. So before we can even talk about where we're going to play, we need to have the money to close it down once we make our decision.

'If you've been paying attention, a lot happens at school. We have a new board. A search for a president is also currently underway. So it's going a lot slower than I expected. And that's what I communicated to everyone to talk about in the market.”

As for the culture Abercrombie wants to put together for the program, there are tried-and-true elements he'd like to see in recruits (hard skating no matter the score, and the like). However, he would like to mentor hockey players who have been told to “stick to hockey” and avoid showing the individuality that they will see something different within the HBCU experience.

And yes, he plans to have the “Aristocrat of Bands,” TSU's Grammy Award-winning marching band, perform at home games.

“This has never been done before. This is historic, and it takes a special person to be part of history, but also want to experience hockey in a way that has really only been done in a few places the way it will be done in the future. State of Tennessee,” he says. 'I'm looking for captains. I'm looking for leaders I want to see [players] entering and leaving the rink and holding doors open for people coming in and out who are not part of your team. I want to hear good things from the Zamboni driver. I want to hear good things from the people who work at the hotel where the team is staying. All those other boxes are ticked because usually those types of people are the types of people who show that they can lead to success.”

All plans seem to be going well. But none of it will matter if Abercrombie doesn't win games and contribute to the HBCU culture.

Again, he has lofty goals.

“I definitely see us in NCAA Division I competing for national championships. Everything I do every day works towards that goal. I want the players to see the HBCU experience. I want them to see the Divine Nine. I want our players to feel important because I want them to feel seen and represented by what is rocking everyone who supports them. So I would love leather jackets. I would love classic school sweaters. There's no swag like HBCU swag, and that's something I'm not denying myself.”

Evan F. Moore is a writer from South Side Chicago. He is the co-author of the critically acclaimed book Game Misconduct: Hockey's Toxic Culture and How to Fix It. His work over time, which includes topics at the intersection of sports, race, entertainment and culture, has been featured in the Chicago Sun-Times, Rolling Stone, Chicago Magazine, South Side Weekly, Bleacher Report, Chicago Reader and ESPN's Andscape. (formerly The Undefeated). His writing, which has won several awards, was featured in the 2019 edition of The Best American Sports Writing book series. Evan is an adjunct professor of community journalism at DePaul University.

