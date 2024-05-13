Poles wins high jump, Shocker Teams place fourth on final day of AAC Championships

SAN ANTONIO, Texas Wichita State Brady Palen completed the indoor/outdoor high jump sweep as the Shocker men's and women's teams finished fourth at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships Sunday at the Park West Athletic Complex. Five Shockers earned podium finishes on the final day of competition.

Palen kept things interesting in the high jump, competing against South Florida's Kendell Mosley and Rice's Ese Amata. Mosley, Palen and Amata all scored 2.07m/6'9.5″ on the first attempt to equal the lead, Mosley's third clearance of the day and Amata and Palen's opening bar. Amata cleared the next bar, 2.11m/6'11″, on the first attempt to take the lead as Palen, Mosley and Ricardo Leyva of North Texas missed their first attempts but were successful on attempt two. Mosley came back to score 2.15m/7'0.5″ on the first attempt to regain the league lead, while Leyva bowed at that height. Palen missed his first two attempts at 2.15m, but a third attempt kept him alive. With only two jumpers left, Mosley missed his first attempt at 2.19m/7'2.25″, giving Palen an opening to take the lead, which he did with a first try. Mosley left the competition at 2.19m, taking the win for the Shocker, and Palen then attempted the Olympic Trials automatic qualifying beam of 2.23m but was unsuccessful.

The senior from Beloit, Kan. won his first AAC outdoor high jump title, completed the indoor/outdoor high jump sweep and earned his seventh all-conference honor.

Also in the high jump Destiny Masters earned her second silver medal of the weekend, clearing 1.80m/5'10.75″, scoring eight points and being named all-conference for the third time in the high jump and for the seventh time overall. Marissa Jensen also scored points in the high jump, finishing sixth with a distance of 1.72 m/5'7.75″.

After placing third in the long jump on day two, freshman Josh Parris found himself on the podium again, finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles with a personal best time of 13.82, the fifth fastest time in Shocker history. He earned his second all-conference honor, scoring eight points for the team. Senior Jozef Holthusen joined him in the scoring, finishing fourth with a wind-legal personal best of 13.91, the sixth-fastest time in Wichita State history. Parrish scored an extra point for the Shockers in the triple jump, placing eighth with a personal best jump of 14.44m/47'4.5″.

In the final of the 800 meters Farrah Molenaar raced to a second-place finish with a personal best time of 2:06.24, the second-fastest time in school history. Riley Vandaveer also scored points in the 800m final, finishing seventh in 1:54.63.

The men's 400-meter hurdles squad included two Shockers, both of whom ran personal bests to move higher on the WSU all-time list and scored nine points for the team. Jason Parris finished fourth with a time of 51.21 and moved up to sixth place Bryan Haney finished fifth in 51.50 and moved up to eighth all-time. Both Shockers put themselves in position to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminaries.

After finishing second in Friday's 10,000 meters, Lucy Ndungu earned another second-place finish with a time of 16:46.49 in the 5,000 meters, earning her second all-conference honor of the weekend.

In the triple jump, Chidera Okoro jumped the 10e-best mark in Shocker history to finish sixth and score three points. She jumped further than her previous personal best on three of her attempts, including her best of the day, 12.59m/41'3.75″.

Both Shocker teams performed better than their expectations, finishing fourth in the men's and women's team competitions after ranking fifth on the form charts entering the match.

The Wichita State men scored 90 points behind South Florida's 217, Charlotte's 143 and Rice's 105, and a disqualification of UTSA's first-place finish in the 400 meters wiped out his 10 points as the Shockers defeated UTSA by just nine for fourth place. points.

The Shocker women scored 69 points with only three points separating fourth and seventh place in an incredibly tight team competition where every point mattered. Charlotte took the team title with 142 points in the first AAC Outdoor Championships since joining the conference, Rice was second with 122 points and South Florida was third with 76 points. Wichita State posted its highest women's team finish since 2021.

MEN'S RESULTS

20 Ke'Adre Thompson 200m (P) 22.21 15 Brendan Kerr 400m (P) 49.14 18 RJ Hutchison 400m (P) 49.53 19 JD Prinsloo 400m (P) 50.72 7 Riley Vandaveer 800m (V) 1:54.63 5 Riley Vandaveer 800m (P) 1:52.35 10 Iestyn Williams 800m (P) 1:53.06 10 Adam Rzentkowski 1500m (F) 3:51.64 11 Adam Rzentkowski 1500m (P) 3:52.84 15 Colin Graham 1500m (P) 4:01.90 16 Adam Rzentkowski 5,000 m 15:13.09 22 Aidan Reyna 5,000 m 15:19.76 23 Zander Cobb 5,000 m 15:21.77 31 By Erik Enrique 5,000 m 15:43.17 36 Cesar Ramirez 5,000 m 15:53.31 — Landen O'Neill 5,000 m Not found 10 Zander Cobb 10,000 m 31:41.12 17 By Erik Enrique 10,000 m 32:08.77 23 Aidan Reyna 10,000 m 33:52.13 2 Josh Parris * 110m hurdles (F) 13.82 4 Jozef Holthusen 110m hurdles (F) 13.91 4 Josh Parris 110m hurdles (P) 14.09 7 Jozef Holthusen 110m hurdles (P) 14.23 10 Tyler Caroll 110m hurdles (P) 14.52 — About Adria Navajo 110m hurdles (P) Not found 4 Jason Parris 400m hurdles (F) 51.21 5 Bryan Haney 400m hurdles (F) 51.50 4 Jason Parris 400m hurdles (P) 51.53 6 Bryan Haney 400m hurdles (P) 52.02 11 Tyler Caroll 400m hurdles (P) 54.34 10 Cesar Ramirez 3k Steepchase 9:30.56 15 Landen O'Neill 3k Steepchase 9:46.94 17 Colin Graham 3k Steepchase 9:53.39 4 Jozef Holthusen 4x100m relay 40.92 4 Josh Parris 4x100m relay 40.92 4 Bryan Haney 4x100m relay 40.92 4 Jason Parris 4x100m relay 40.92 5 Jason Parris 4x400m relay 3:14.39 5 Bryan Haney 4x400m relay 3:14.39 5 Josh Parris 4x400m relay 3:14.39 5 RJ Hutchison 4x400m relay 3:14.39 1 Brady Palen * High jump 2.19m/7'2.25″ 9 Lucas Czarnecki High jump 2.03m/6'7.75″ — Hudson Bailey High jump NH 9 Weston Hulse Pole vaulting 4.45m/14'7.25″ 9 Caden Carlson Pole vaulting 4.45m/14'7.25″ 3 Josh Parris * Long jump 7.59m/24'11″ 9 About Adria Navajo Long jump 7.03m/23'0.75″ 12 Harry Barthelemy Long jump 6.89m/22'7.25″ 8 Josh Parris Triple jump 14.44m/47'4.5″ 9 Harry Barthelemy Triple jump 14.42m/47'3.75″ 16 Blake McCormick Discus 42.64m/139'11″ 4 Creighton camp Hammer 58.21m/191'0″ 5 Beautiful cherries Hammer 55.79m/183'0″ 4 Blake McCormick Javelin 57.55m/188'10″ 5 Jordan Rider Javelin 57.42m/188'5″ 8 Luke Porter Javelin 54.19m/177'9″ 10 Hudson Bailey Javelin 50.63m/166'1″ 1 About Adria Navajo * decathlon 7,213 points 3 Hudson Bailey * decathlon 6,844 points 6 Luke Porter decathlon 6,415 points 7 Tanner Brown decathlon 6,352 points 9 Lucas Czarnecki decathlon 6,282 points 1 About Adria Navajo December 100 10.61 5 Luke Porter December 100 11.29 7 Lucas Czarnecki December 100 11.44 8 Hudson Bailey December 100 11:45 am 10 Tanner Brown December 100 11.76 1 About Adria Navajo December Long Jump 7.50m/24'7.25″ 5 Hudson Bailey December Long Jump 6.80m/22'3.75″ 6 Lucas Czarnecki December Long Jump 6.60m/21'8″ 8 Luke Porter December Long Jump 6.47m/21'2.75″ 10 Tanner Brown December Long Jump 6.13m/20'1.5″ 5 Tanner Brown December shot put 12.53m/41'1.5″ 6 Hudson Bailey December shot put 11.73m/38'6″ 7 Luke Porter December shot put 10.91m/35'9.5″ 8 About Adria Navajo December shot put 10.80m/35'5.25″ 9 Lucas Czarnecki December shot put 10.17m/33'4.5″ 1 Lucas Czarnecki December High Jump 2.00m/6'6.75″ 2 Hudson Bailey December High Jump 1.94m/6'4.25″ 5 About Adria Navajo December High Jump 1.91m/6'3.25″ 6 Tanner Brown December High Jump 1.82m/5'11.5″ 7 Luke Porter December High Jump 1.79m/5'10.5″ 2 Hudson Bailey 400m Dec 50.64 4 About Adria Navajo 400m Dec 51.78 6 Tanner Brown 400m Dec 52.49 7 Lucas Czarnecki 400m Dec 52.69 9 Luke Porter 400m Dec 53.10 1 Hudson Bailey December 110 2:59 p.m 2 About Adria Navajo December 110 14.61 4 Lucas Czarnecki December 110 16.17 7 Luke Porter December 110 16.52 8 Tanner Brown December 110 16.75 5 Tanner Brown December Discus 34.71m/113'10″ 6 Hudson Bailey December Discus 33.85m/111'1″ 7 About Adria Navajo December Discus 33.62m/110'4″ 8 Luke Porter December Discus 33.11m/108'7″ 10 Lucas Czarnecki December Discus 28.10m/92'2″ 2 About Adria Navajo December pole vault 4.40m/14'5.25″ 3 Tanner Brown December pole vault 4.20m/13'9.25″ 3 Lucas Czarnecki December pole vault 4.20m/13'9.25″ 5 Hudson Bailey December pole vault 4.10m/13'5.25″ 7 Luke Porter December pole vault 3.80m/12'5.5″ 2 Luke Porter December Javelin 53.93m/176'11″ 4 Tanner Brown December Javelin 50.13m/164'6″ 6 Hudson Bailey December Javelin 45.86m/150'5″ 7 Lucas Czarnecki December Javelin 44.23m/145'1″ 9 About Adria Navajo December Javelin 43.63m/143'2″ 1 Luke Porter 1500m Dec 4:39.87 2 About Adria Navajo 1500m Dec 4:40.16 5 Tanner Brown 1500m Dec 4:56.69 6 Hudson Bailey 1500m Dec 4:57.20 8 Lucas Czarnecki 1500m Dec 5:13.44

*all conferences

WOMEN RESULTS

*all conferences

MEN'S TEAM RESULTS

1. South Florida – 217

2. Charlotte-143

3. Rice – 105

4. Wichita State – 90

5. UTSA-81

6. Memphis-52

7.Tulsa-35

8. North Texas – 34

9. Eastern Carolina – 28

10. Tulane – 27

WOMEN'S TEAM RESULTS

1. Charlotte-142

2. Rice – 122

3. South Florida – 76

4. Wichita State – 69

5. Eastern Carolina – 67

5. SMU-67

7. Memphis-66

8.Tulsa-58

9. North Texas – 48

10. UTSA-39.5

11. Tulane – 26

12. Florida Atlantic Ocean – 15

13. Temple – 13

14. UAB – 9.5