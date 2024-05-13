Sports
Poles wins high jump, Shocker Teams place fourth on final day of AAC Championships
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Wichita State Brady Palen completed the indoor/outdoor high jump sweep as the Shocker men's and women's teams finished fourth at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships Sunday at the Park West Athletic Complex. Five Shockers earned podium finishes on the final day of competition.
Palen kept things interesting in the high jump, competing against South Florida's Kendell Mosley and Rice's Ese Amata. Mosley, Palen and Amata all scored 2.07m/6'9.5″ on the first attempt to equal the lead, Mosley's third clearance of the day and Amata and Palen's opening bar. Amata cleared the next bar, 2.11m/6'11″, on the first attempt to take the lead as Palen, Mosley and Ricardo Leyva of North Texas missed their first attempts but were successful on attempt two. Mosley came back to score 2.15m/7'0.5″ on the first attempt to regain the league lead, while Leyva bowed at that height. Palen missed his first two attempts at 2.15m, but a third attempt kept him alive. With only two jumpers left, Mosley missed his first attempt at 2.19m/7'2.25″, giving Palen an opening to take the lead, which he did with a first try. Mosley left the competition at 2.19m, taking the win for the Shocker, and Palen then attempted the Olympic Trials automatic qualifying beam of 2.23m but was unsuccessful.
The senior from Beloit, Kan. won his first AAC outdoor high jump title, completed the indoor/outdoor high jump sweep and earned his seventh all-conference honor.
Also in the high jump Destiny Masters earned her second silver medal of the weekend, clearing 1.80m/5'10.75″, scoring eight points and being named all-conference for the third time in the high jump and for the seventh time overall. Marissa Jensen also scored points in the high jump, finishing sixth with a distance of 1.72 m/5'7.75″.
After placing third in the long jump on day two, freshman Josh Parris found himself on the podium again, finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles with a personal best time of 13.82, the fifth fastest time in Shocker history. He earned his second all-conference honor, scoring eight points for the team. Senior Jozef Holthusen joined him in the scoring, finishing fourth with a wind-legal personal best of 13.91, the sixth-fastest time in Wichita State history. Parrish scored an extra point for the Shockers in the triple jump, placing eighth with a personal best jump of 14.44m/47'4.5″.
In the final of the 800 meters Farrah Molenaar raced to a second-place finish with a personal best time of 2:06.24, the second-fastest time in school history. Riley Vandaveer also scored points in the 800m final, finishing seventh in 1:54.63.
The men's 400-meter hurdles squad included two Shockers, both of whom ran personal bests to move higher on the WSU all-time list and scored nine points for the team. Jason Parris finished fourth with a time of 51.21 and moved up to sixth place Bryan Haney finished fifth in 51.50 and moved up to eighth all-time. Both Shockers put themselves in position to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminaries.
After finishing second in Friday's 10,000 meters, Lucy Ndungu earned another second-place finish with a time of 16:46.49 in the 5,000 meters, earning her second all-conference honor of the weekend.
In the triple jump, Chidera Okoro jumped the 10e-best mark in Shocker history to finish sixth and score three points. She jumped further than her previous personal best on three of her attempts, including her best of the day, 12.59m/41'3.75″.
Both Shocker teams performed better than their expectations, finishing fourth in the men's and women's team competitions after ranking fifth on the form charts entering the match.
The Wichita State men scored 90 points behind South Florida's 217, Charlotte's 143 and Rice's 105, and a disqualification of UTSA's first-place finish in the 400 meters wiped out his 10 points as the Shockers defeated UTSA by just nine for fourth place. points.
The Shocker women scored 69 points with only three points separating fourth and seventh place in an incredibly tight team competition where every point mattered. Charlotte took the team title with 142 points in the first AAC Outdoor Championships since joining the conference, Rice was second with 122 points and South Florida was third with 76 points. Wichita State posted its highest women's team finish since 2021.
MEN'S RESULTS
|20
|Ke'Adre Thompson
|200m (P)
|22.21
|15
|Brendan Kerr
|400m (P)
|49.14
|18
|RJ Hutchison
|400m (P)
|49.53
|19
|JD Prinsloo
|400m (P)
|50.72
|7
|Riley Vandaveer
|800m (V)
|1:54.63
|5
|Riley Vandaveer
|800m (P)
|1:52.35
|10
|Iestyn Williams
|800m (P)
|1:53.06
|10
|Adam Rzentkowski
|1500m (F)
|3:51.64
|11
|Adam Rzentkowski
|1500m (P)
|3:52.84
|15
|Colin Graham
|1500m (P)
|4:01.90
|16
|Adam Rzentkowski
|5,000 m
|15:13.09
|22
|Aidan Reyna
|5,000 m
|15:19.76
|23
|Zander Cobb
|5,000 m
|15:21.77
|31
|By Erik Enrique
|5,000 m
|15:43.17
|36
|Cesar Ramirez
|5,000 m
|15:53.31
|—
|Landen O'Neill
|5,000 m
|Not found
|10
|Zander Cobb
|10,000 m
|31:41.12
|17
|By Erik Enrique
|10,000 m
|32:08.77
|23
|Aidan Reyna
|10,000 m
|33:52.13
|2
|Josh Parris*
|110m hurdles (F)
|13.82
|4
|Jozef Holthusen
|110m hurdles (F)
|13.91
|4
|Josh Parris
|110m hurdles (P)
|14.09
|7
|Jozef Holthusen
|110m hurdles (P)
|14.23
|10
|Tyler Caroll
|110m hurdles (P)
|14.52
|—
|About Adria Navajo
|110m hurdles (P)
|Not found
|4
|Jason Parris
|400m hurdles (F)
|51.21
|5
|Bryan Haney
|400m hurdles (F)
|51.50
|4
|Jason Parris
|400m hurdles (P)
|51.53
|6
|Bryan Haney
|400m hurdles (P)
|52.02
|11
|Tyler Caroll
|400m hurdles (P)
|54.34
|10
|Cesar Ramirez
|3k Steepchase
|9:30.56
|15
|Landen O'Neill
|3k Steepchase
|9:46.94
|17
|Colin Graham
|3k Steepchase
|9:53.39
|4
|Jozef Holthusen
|4x100m relay
|40.92
|4
|Josh Parris
|4x100m relay
|40.92
|4
|Bryan Haney
|4x100m relay
|40.92
|4
|Jason Parris
|4x100m relay
|40.92
|5
|Jason Parris
|4x400m relay
|3:14.39
|5
|Bryan Haney
|4x400m relay
|3:14.39
|5
|Josh Parris
|4x400m relay
|3:14.39
|5
|RJ Hutchison
|4x400m relay
|3:14.39
|1
|Brady Palen*
|High jump
|2.19m/7'2.25″
|9
|Lucas Czarnecki
|High jump
|2.03m/6'7.75″
|—
|Hudson Bailey
|High jump
|NH
|9
|Weston Hulse
|Pole vaulting
|4.45m/14'7.25″
|9
|Caden Carlson
|Pole vaulting
|4.45m/14'7.25″
|3
|Josh Parris*
|Long jump
|7.59m/24'11″
|9
|About Adria Navajo
|Long jump
|7.03m/23'0.75″
|12
|Harry Barthelemy
|Long jump
|6.89m/22'7.25″
|8
|Josh Parris
|Triple jump
|14.44m/47'4.5″
|9
|Harry Barthelemy
|Triple jump
|14.42m/47'3.75″
|16
|Blake McCormick
|Discus
|42.64m/139'11″
|4
|Creighton camp
|Hammer
|58.21m/191'0″
|5
|Beautiful cherries
|Hammer
|55.79m/183'0″
|4
|Blake McCormick
|Javelin
|57.55m/188'10″
|5
|Jordan Rider
|Javelin
|57.42m/188'5″
|8
|Luke Porter
|Javelin
|54.19m/177'9″
|10
|Hudson Bailey
|Javelin
|50.63m/166'1″
|1
|About Adria Navajo*
|decathlon
|7,213 points
|3
|Hudson Bailey*
|decathlon
|6,844 points
|6
|Luke Porter
|decathlon
|6,415 points
|7
|Tanner Brown
|decathlon
|6,352 points
|9
|Lucas Czarnecki
|decathlon
|6,282 points
|1
|About Adria Navajo
|December 100
|10.61
|5
|Luke Porter
|December 100
|11.29
|7
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December 100
|11.44
|8
|Hudson Bailey
|December 100
|11:45 am
|10
|Tanner Brown
|December 100
|11.76
|1
|About Adria Navajo
|December Long Jump
|7.50m/24'7.25″
|5
|Hudson Bailey
|December Long Jump
|6.80m/22'3.75″
|6
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December Long Jump
|6.60m/21'8″
|8
|Luke Porter
|December Long Jump
|6.47m/21'2.75″
|10
|Tanner Brown
|December Long Jump
|6.13m/20'1.5″
|5
|Tanner Brown
|December shot put
|12.53m/41'1.5″
|6
|Hudson Bailey
|December shot put
|11.73m/38'6″
|7
|Luke Porter
|December shot put
|10.91m/35'9.5″
|8
|About Adria Navajo
|December shot put
|10.80m/35'5.25″
|9
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December shot put
|10.17m/33'4.5″
|1
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December High Jump
|2.00m/6'6.75″
|2
|Hudson Bailey
|December High Jump
|1.94m/6'4.25″
|5
|About Adria Navajo
|December High Jump
|1.91m/6'3.25″
|6
|Tanner Brown
|December High Jump
|1.82m/5'11.5″
|7
|Luke Porter
|December High Jump
|1.79m/5'10.5″
|2
|Hudson Bailey
|400m Dec
|50.64
|4
|About Adria Navajo
|400m Dec
|51.78
|6
|Tanner Brown
|400m Dec
|52.49
|7
|Lucas Czarnecki
|400m Dec
|52.69
|9
|Luke Porter
|400m Dec
|53.10
|1
|Hudson Bailey
|December 110
|2:59 p.m
|2
|About Adria Navajo
|December 110
|14.61
|4
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December 110
|16.17
|7
|Luke Porter
|December 110
|16.52
|8
|Tanner Brown
|December 110
|16.75
|5
|Tanner Brown
|December Discus
|34.71m/113'10″
|6
|Hudson Bailey
|December Discus
|33.85m/111'1″
|7
|About Adria Navajo
|December Discus
|33.62m/110'4″
|8
|Luke Porter
|December Discus
|33.11m/108'7″
|10
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December Discus
|28.10m/92'2″
|2
|About Adria Navajo
|December pole vault
|4.40m/14'5.25″
|3
|Tanner Brown
|December pole vault
|4.20m/13'9.25″
|3
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December pole vault
|4.20m/13'9.25″
|5
|Hudson Bailey
|December pole vault
|4.10m/13'5.25″
|7
|Luke Porter
|December pole vault
|3.80m/12'5.5″
|2
|Luke Porter
|December Javelin
|53.93m/176'11″
|4
|Tanner Brown
|December Javelin
|50.13m/164'6″
|6
|Hudson Bailey
|December Javelin
|45.86m/150'5″
|7
|Lucas Czarnecki
|December Javelin
|44.23m/145'1″
|9
|About Adria Navajo
|December Javelin
|43.63m/143'2″
|1
|Luke Porter
|1500m Dec
|4:39.87
|2
|About Adria Navajo
|1500m Dec
|4:40.16
|5
|Tanner Brown
|1500m Dec
|4:56.69
|6
|Hudson Bailey
|1500m Dec
|4:57.20
|8
|Lucas Czarnecki
|1500m Dec
|5:13.44
*all conferences
WOMEN RESULTS
*all conferences
MEN'S TEAM RESULTS
1. South Florida – 217
2. Charlotte-143
3. Rice – 105
4. Wichita State – 90
5. UTSA-81
6. Memphis-52
7.Tulsa-35
8. North Texas – 34
9. Eastern Carolina – 28
10. Tulane – 27
WOMEN'S TEAM RESULTS
1. Charlotte-142
2. Rice – 122
3. South Florida – 76
4. Wichita State – 69
5. Eastern Carolina – 67
5. SMU-67
7. Memphis-66
8.Tulsa-58
9. North Texas – 48
10. UTSA-39.5
11. Tulane – 26
12. Florida Atlantic Ocean – 15
13. Temple – 13
14. UAB – 9.5
|
