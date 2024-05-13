An opportunity to grow cricket, remove expat tag: US cricket chief





Cricket awaits a new dawn in the United States of America, home to some of the world's most successful sporting leagues. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is finally making progress on the reintroduction of cricket at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The immediate pressure in the US comes with the T20 World Cup, which it will co-host with the West Indies next month. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in the US and West Indies. (Getty Images) Although, for now, cricket is just a curiosity for the average American baseball cousin trying to find his feet. This is despite the fact that expats from the Indian subcontinent make up the largest audience in the US. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian General Election news, only through the HT app. Download now! Download now! However, USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike is keen to see wider acceptance. The World Cup and Olympics in the next four years are a great opportunity to grow the sport and remove the expat tag from the cricket community, he says. An article on the USA Cricket website calls the game a fast-growing sport. But a recent online survey in the country by YouGov found that only 6% of respondents were aware of the T20 World Cup, while 52% of them believed the US team would lift the trophy. Now the US team has a New Zealand World Cup player in Corey Anderson. But at 33, his best years may be behind him. Half of the squad consists of players who have cut their teeth in Indian domestic cricket. The best chance for the Monank Patel-led American side may be a win over Canada, and possibly another setback in the league stage. Few are backing them to qualify for the Super 8 stage in the 20-team tournament. There are challenges, Pisike says. One thing is developing stars. That will happen if our team performs. The other challenge is that every sport requires pathways and opportunities to access colleges and scholarships. That is something that is missing and we need to develop programs that will help people adopt cricket as a sport. The advantage we have, even though we are associate members, is that there is already a large fan base available. Nearly half a million active players participate in the country. A stumbling block to development is the poor governance of recent years. USA Cricket plays a limited role in the running of the tournament and limited resources have been released by ICC due to governance issues. Pisike says: Most of the burden of setting up stadiums and operations for the World Cup will be borne by the ICC. A temporary stadium with 34,000 seats and drop-in fields will be built in New York, where the big clash between India and Pakistan will take place. Competitions will also take place in Dallas, Texas and Lauderhill, Florida. It's not the way to go in the long term, says Pisike. The policies and processes required in this country; it would not have met the timeline to build a stadium. Moreover, a pop-up stadium has raised awareness for the sport in just a few months. For the long term, we are working with our commercial partners to build multiple stadiums in the coming years that will help host major events in the future. Even as brand ambassadors Usain Bolt and Yuvraj Singh are spreading the word about the T20 World Cup in the coming months, many marketing centers are clashing around the India-Pakistan showpiece.

