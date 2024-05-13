Nantucket Stream | Sports overview: baseball, girls tennis

David Creed



May 12, 2024



This sports roundup includes updates on the baseball team after a thrilling win over OBryant, the girls tennis team after defeating Marthas Vineyard, the girls and boys lacrosse teams after scoring big wins, and the boys tennis team. Baseball closes out OBryant and achieves impressive victory

Henry Tejada jumps into Shea Dwyer's arms at the end of Saturday's game. Photo by Chris Tran

On April 20, the Whalers faced the OBryant Tigers and lost 1-0 in a pitchers' duel. On Saturday, the two teams met on the island for a rematch and the Whalers flipped the script, defeating the Tigers 1-0 behind a strong pitching performance from sophomore Ronald Del Rosario Gomez. “There were several memorable individual performances in Saturday's game,” said Whaler head coach Jack Pearson. “Ronald pitched six innings, had 10 strikeouts, two walks and three hits and no earned runs. You should win a game when you have a stat line like that. He did a great job.

Photo by Chris Tran

Another star of Saturday's game was sophomore outfielder Brock Beamish. In the sixth inning, when the Whalers were hitless, Beamish singled between first and second base. He then stole second base on a wild pitch and third base on a blast. When senior Shea Dwyer had a 1-2 count on the board, a wild pitch reached the backstop and Beamish was able to score. “To start the inning with a hit and steal three bases to score your team a run, I mean, what an individual achievement,” Pearson said. Then, Dwyer took over for Gomez on the mound in the seventh inning to end the game. With a man on first base and one out, Dwyer threw a breaking ball that eliminated the Tigers' batter on strikes. At the same time, the Tigers sent out their baserunner and freshman catcher Eli MacIver blasted him to end the game with a perfectly executed strike em out, throw em out play.

Eli MacIver. Photo by Chris Tran

“It was a great play,” Pearson said. “Henry Tejada was there with the ball and the play developed a little slower because of the breaking ball. He had to hang in there, knowing he had to wait for the ball and the slide. Then he caught it and knocked down his tag immediately. So good if you could, and we got out. Pearson said he hopes this is a milestone victory for a team whose lineup is littered with freshmen and sophomores as they become more accustomed to the varsity level.

Photo by Chris Tran

Photo by Chris Tran

“It could be an important game in terms of the rest of the season,” Pearson said. “They don't just need to hear the coach say he believes in them. They can believe in themselves because they did it. Now they've scratched the one-run game in the late innings.” Nantucket returns to action Monday, May 13 on the road against Cape Cod Regional Tech High School. The Whalers followed up their 1-0 loss to OBryant last month with a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Cape Tech. They hope to flip the scoreboard in this game in a similar way to what they just did against OBryant.

I'm glad that game is next, Pearson said. This feeling is fresh and we want those guys bad. Girls tennis completes season sweep over Martha's Vineyard

Photo by Chris Tran

For the first time ever, the Nantucket girls tennis team completed a season sweep over Martha's Vineyard. The Whalers defeated the Vineyarders 3-2 on the road. Senior captain Joan Harris led the way as Nantucket's top singles, winning her match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Harris has now won both of her singles matches against the Vineyard and also earned the first-ever victory for a Nantucket player as a freshman on the Whaler's first doubles team three years ago. “I felt a little stiff when we first started,” Harris said. Probably because we didn't have much time to warm up. As the match went on, I became more confident and played more at the net. Freshman Lily Chibnik was Nantucket's second single and was sharp. She won her match via a tiebreak. She won the first set 7-5, lost the second set 1-5 and then won the tiebreak 10-3. The game was very, very close, Chibnik said. I had great service. I made a lot of unforced errors, which caused me to lose the second set. My opponent did well to keep the ball in play and move me around the field. Senior Lauren Cutone was the third singles and almost won her match as well. She won the first set 6-4, but lost the second set 0-6 and the third set 3-6. The first set went really well because I mixed up my shots a lot, had good footwork and overall didn't make many unforced errors, Cutone said. However, after the first set a change took place and I felt my energy waning as my opponent started to play a lot better. We had some really good matches, but I just couldn't capitalize on my win in the first set and keep it going for the rest of the match. The first doubles pairing of seniors Hannah Gerardi and Chloe Marrero has been great all year. The duo were two of the Whalers' most consistent players and they came through against the Vineyard on Saturday, winning their match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. I think we did a good job with the communication and our approach, Gerardi said. This match we had many more points with both of us going to the net to put pressure on our opponents. Chlo said she would like to work on her serves, and I would like to work on my lobs. The second doubles of Vicky Todorova and Viktoria Bozhkova put up a good fight against their opponent, but ultimately fell short in straight sets 4-6, 4-6. Viki did a great job at the net, staying aggressive and placing the balls deep, Todorova said. I also think I did well on the net. Something we both need to work on is staying consistent and moving on to the next point. Nantucket is now 7-3 and will be back in action Monday, May 13 at 4:30 PM when they travel to the Cape to play the Sturgis West Navigators. Girls Lacrosse blows out North Reading to remain undefeated

Photo by Chris Tran

The Whaler girls lacrosse team extended their win streak to 14 games after a 17-4 win over the North Reading Hornets on the Island Saturday afternoon. I feel like it's the same old, same old. We've got to think about the first few minutes of the game like, 'Hey, what's going on?'” Whaler head coach Jami Lower said. “We've just got to figure that out. But I thought it was another collective effort. I think Claire (Misurelli) made some great saves, the defense had some great ground balls. I thought Mayson (Lower) played really well. I thought Maddie (Lombardi) played very well. I thought Myah (Johnson) played very well.

Bailey Lower. Photo by Chris Tran

When it came to scoring, it was the usual suspects who led the way. Senior Bailey Lower scored eight goals. Senior Emerson Pekarcik scored three goals and four assists. Junior Mayson Lower scored three goals, senior Cydney Mosscrop had two goals and three assists, sophomore Dylan Damian scored one goal and senior Evy Stahl had one assist. One thing North Reading did well for much of the match, especially in the first half, was control draws. Jami Lower said they didn't have a hiking pole for the first two quarters, and junior Ella Finlay went to Lower's house to get it. She says: are you serious? And I said, 'Yeah, go get it,'” Lower said of asking Finlay to get the stick. “So she went to my house and picked him up. But actually Mayson somehow managed to turn it around while she was away and started to maintain control of the draw, but hey, whoever wins the draw wins the game, and they won the draws (in the beginning).

Emerson Pekarcik. Photo by Chris Tran

Nantucket will look to improve to 15-0 on the season when they host Cape Cod Academy on Tuesday, May 14 at 4 p.m. Boys lacrosse beats Archbishop Williams

Photo by Chris Tran

The Whaler boys lacrosse team went on the road Saturday and handily defeated Archbishop Williams 16-2. The win completed a season sweep over the Bishops after Nantucket won its first home game 14-3 on May 1. The Whalers received goals from eight different players. Sophomores Arann Hanlon and Nolen Mosscrop each scored three goals, as did senior Jack Halik. Senior Kinnick King scored two goals. Senior Colby OKeefe scored two goals and added three assists. Senior Cole Chambers scored once and had three assists. Senior Ryan Davis had one goal and two assists. Sophomore Jake Grant scored one goal. The Whalers remain shorthanded without senior captain Griffin Starr as one of their long poles, but the defense was stout and they once again got strong goaltending from sophomore Jeremy Jenkinson, though he wasn't very busy. He finished with four saves. Nantucket is now 11-1 this season. They will try to win their 10e straight game on Monday, May 13 at 3:45 PM on the road against Old Rochester Regional High School. Boys tennis loses to Martha's Vineyard

Hawkin Edwardes. Photo by Chris Tran

The boys tennis team lost 5-0 at home to their island rival on Saturday afternoon. Below you will find the scores of each match. First single: Boyan Kalpazanov lost in straight sets 0-6, 0-6. Second single: Nik Krastev lost in straight sets 0-6, 1-6. Third single: Henry Kathawala lost in straight sets 2-6, 5-7. First doubles: Soren and Hawkin Edwardes lost in straight sets 1-6, 4-6. Second doubles: Sam Iller and Fuller Holland lost in straight sets 2-6, 2-6. Nantucket is now 5-6 this season. They will try to get back to .500 at home against the Sturgis West Navigators on Monday, May 13 at 4:00 PM.