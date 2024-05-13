'Worried' Novak Djokovic undergoes scans upon departure from Rome after bottle drama





Novak Djokovic described his shock elimination in the third round of the Rome Open by outsider Alejandro Tabilo on Sunday as “worrying”, two days after he was hit on the head by a bottle that he said caused nausea and dizziness. Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 41st Masters 1000 title was ended in just over an hour by Chilean Tabilo, ranked 32nd in the world, claiming his first victory over a top 10 opponent, 6-2, 6 -3. The 24-time Grand Slam winner said his subdued performance on a court where he has won six titles may have been due to the blow he received as he greeted fans on Friday evening. He had initially laughed when he was accidentally hit on the head by a hard bottle after his easy second-round victory over Corentin Moutet, wearing a bike helmet during training on Saturday morning. “I honestly don't know. I have to check that. The training was different. I went for a kind of easy training yesterday. I didn't feel anything, but I didn't feel the same either,” says Djokovictold. reporters. “Today, under high stress, it was quite bad – not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination. A completely different player than two nights ago.” Djokovic also said he would have scans to “see what's going on” before the French Open after admitting he had a headache, nausea and dizziness on Friday night. “The way I felt on the court today was completely as if another player stepped into my shoes,” Djokovic added. “It's a little concerning.” Djokovic's early elimination is a blow to the final major tournament before Roland Garros later this month, which started without Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and third seed Carlos Alcaraz. Home fans were also not allowed to cheer on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti, while Djokovic's great rival Rafael Nadal, a huge crowd favorite, was knocked out in the second round by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday. But Tabilo was a worthy winner after attacking his superstar opponent, racing to a 4-0 lead in less than 20 minutes in the first set, breaking Djokovic twice and surprising the Serbian with a series of impressive winners. The Chilean claimed the opening set within half an hour, leaving fans stunned at the deviant Djokovic under the scorching Rome sun. He immediately broke Djokovic for a third time in the opening game of the second set and then remarkably claimed the biggest win of his career, hitting 22 winners, making just four unforced errors and not facing a single break point. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

