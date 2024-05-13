North Carolina State University





Atlanta, GA. The NC State track and field team closed out day two of the 2024 ACC Outdoor Championships with several athletes setting new records in their respective events and two earning All-ACC honors. The NC State track and field team closed out day two of the 2024 ACC Outdoor Championships with several athletes setting new records in their respective events and two earning All-ACC honors. Senior Brett Gardner earned first-team and freshman honors Angelina Napoleon earned second-team honors, both in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Gardner also recorded a new personal record during the event, along with teammates Matt Bogdan And Joe Jaster . On the women's side, Alyssa Hendrix recorded a new season's best time at the event. At the end of day two, the Wolfpack women are ranked ninth in the team results with 17.5 points and the men are 10th with six points. The Wolfpack will close the action on Saturday, May 11 from 2 p.m. with the men's high jump. Event notes

Women's Shot Put – Final Ta'Honny Exum was the highest finisher for the pack in the event, placing eighth with a throw of 15.05 meters

Mahkayla Hart finished 15th with a throw of 12.59 meters Women's long jump – FINAL Women's 100m hurdles – PRELIMS Women's 800m – PRELIMS Kate Putman finished the race with a time of 2:12.76 and placed 31st Women's 3000 meters Steeplechase – Final Angelina Napoleon was the highest finisher for the pack as she placed fourth with a time of 10:07.29, earning second team honors

Alyssa Hendrix recorded a season best time of 10:42.92 and placed 14th in the race Men's 100m – PRELIMS Men's 800m – PRELIMS Zach Hughes was the highest finisher for the pack, finishing 22nd with a time of 1:51.22

Miles Ally recorded a new personal best of 1:52.86 to finish 31st

Grant Howlett finished 35th with a time of 1:53.85 Men's 3000 meters Steeplechase – Final Brett Gardner finished third in the event with a new personal best of 8:31.38, earning First Team honors

Matt Bogdan came ninth with a new personal best of 8:53.70

Joe Jaster came 19th with a time of 9:17.71, which marked a new personal record

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopack.com/news/2024/5/10/track-two-earn-all-acc-honors-on-day-two-of-outdoor-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos