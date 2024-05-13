Vengsarkar urges young players to focus on playing Test cricket





Mumbai: Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar on Monday urged the youngsters to aspire to play and excel in Test cricket, saying success in the traditional format brings real honor to the players. Vengsarkar said that today parents are lured by the fame and financial benefits of success in the T20 leagues but the focus of the young players should be only on red ball cricket which would also help them do well in other formats. “Parents are impressed with the success of IPL, its teams and players,” Vengsarkar said here at an event to launch cricket coach Jwala Singh's book, titled Road to cricket excellence and beyond. Vengsarkar, also a former chief selector credited with bringing Virat Kohli into the national team, said parents may have the tendency to groom their children to be batters, but bowlers are equally important irrespective of the format. “The bowlers also play a big role not only in the IPL but also in Test cricket, they can be match winners. Try to play Test cricket for your country, if you are a good Test cricketer you can play other formats of the game” , he said. “You are only judged on what you have done for the country in Test cricket. IPL is a good format, it is good entertainment and it also meets the finances which is also very important but Test cricket is the ultimate,” says Vengsarkar added. Jwala, who is known for taking Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal under his wing at a young age, said the role of parents and right coaches is equally important. “When you play a sport, there are three pillars: one is the player, the second is the parents and the third is the coach. It has to be a combined effort of all three and that is what this book is about,” Jwala said. while giving insights into his book co-authored with Sreekar Mothukuri. “The parents today watch the IPL and look so much at the media (attention) and the (overall) outcome that they think their child would become a cricketer and he would earn a lot of money and fame. But that is not the way to play a sport,” added Jwala, who has also coached India batsman Prithvi Shaw. The coach said that if a child is passionate enough, he should be given a certain number of years to utilize it. “If any parent thinks that, it is absolutely wrong. If a child has passion (for the sport) and continues for (a number of) years, it will work out that way,” he added. Published May 13, 2024, 3:13 PM IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/vengsarkar-urges-young-players-to-target-playing-test-cricket-3020734 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos